ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Traffic alert: What drivers can expect in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties during week

By Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eofaO_0g0Pip0w00

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Grand Fiesta 2022 in Pensacola – Drivers will encounter road closures between A Street and Tarragona Street, Friday, June 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the Pensacola Grand Fiesta.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 5 through Saturday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, June 7, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Motorists traveling on West Cervantes Street will encounter daytime single lane closures and lane shifts, between A Street and Dominguez Street, as crews install pedestrian fence.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement – All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 for drainage operations.

Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – The sidewalks on the eastern side of Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and Navy Boulevard, are closed as crews perform sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the western side of Pace Boulevard during this time.

Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – The sidewalks on the northern side of Barrancas Avenue, between Manchester Avenue and Pace Boulevard, will be closed as crews work on sidewalk improvements. Detours to the sidewalks on the southern side of Barrancas Avenue will be in place for pedestrian use during this time.

Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to North of Interstate 10 (I-10) – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, June 5 through Thursday, June 9 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work on sidewalk and curb improvements.

I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform milling and resurfacing work:

  • Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6: alternating lane closures on the ramp from I-110 northbound to I-10 westbound.
  • Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9: alternating lane closures on the Davis Highway on-ramp to I-110 southbound.

U.S. 98 (West Navy Boulevard) Routine Maintenance near Chaseville Steet – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install signs on cable structures.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, June 5 through Saturday, June 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, June 7, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

  • Temporary median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive.
  • Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road, Sunday, June 5 through Friday, June 10, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.
  • Westbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from east of Portside Drive to North College Parkway as lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for widening activities on the outside lane.
  • Settlers Colony Boulevard will be closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. This closure will remain in effect through Thursday, June 30. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, June 5 through Thursday, June 9 for construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Traffic alert: What drivers can expect in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties during week

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Season

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Officials note that hurricane season will span from June 1 to Nov. 30. “Hurricane season has returned and we want residents to follow these three steps in preparation for any big storm: Know Your Zone, Know Your Home […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Escambia, Santa Rosa traffic advisory for June 5-11

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Escambia County:. — U.S. 98 Grand Fiesta 2022 in Pensacola. Drivers will encounter road closures...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crews fight fire at Martelli Enterprises Warehouse in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fire broke out at Martelli Enterprises Warehouse in Escambia County Wednesday morning. The warehouse is located at 5450 North W Street. The fire broke out around 8:41 a.m. and crews arrived on the scene around 8:45 a.m. When Escambia County Fire and EMS arrived at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Pensacola, FL
Traffic
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Destin store manager charged for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
WMBB

Bay County interested in WestRock paper mill property

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The WestRock paper mill officially closed Monday, leaving the future of the property in question. The 350-acre parcel of land is zoned for industrial use only and is valuable waterfront property. Bay County officials have expressed an interest in acquiring the land. Bay County County Manager Bob Majka said the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensacola Bay Bridge#County Road
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Cement truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A cement truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave., leaving the truck lodged under the bridge. No further details have been released at this time. Channel 3 has covered several similar incidents...
PENSACOLA, FL
WHNT News 19

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Family identifies Pensacola business owner shot and killed

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family identifies the Pensacola business owner shot and killed last Thursday as 63-year-old Michael Evers. Evers' family confirmed his identity with Channel 3 Monday afternoon. Evers' body was found Sunday inside his custom auto shop on Creighton Rd. as police were conducting a welfare check. Baker Fire...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy