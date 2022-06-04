$3.5 million Gulf Breeze home sports six bedrooms, waterfront balcony | Hot Property

Located in Gulf Breeze proper, this 6,600-square-foot waterfront estate is oriented in the executive Chanteclaire subdivision. The six-bedroom, five-bath home boasts open living spaces, a gourmet kitchen, a waterfront balcony, and a screen-enclosed saltwater pool with a sprawling lanai.

The lush, green backyard leads down to the waterfront and your private dock. “This home is a boater's dream come true and situated on deep protected water nestled in gorgeous oak trees with 140-feet on Hoffman Bayou,” says Realtor Kimberlee Bell with Levin Rinke Realty. She notes that it ”sits high on the bluff with expansive water views of the bayou and bay.”

The home’s chic façade and well-manicured lawn welcome guests and homeowners, with private garage parking and abundant driveway space.

Upon entering you’ll be blown away by the grand scale of the residence. “This living room and dining room are an entertainer's dream, with soaring ceilings and panoramic windows looking out to the water and pool,” says Bell. An elegant fireplace adds ambiance during dinner or while relaxing.

The second living space is open to the kitchen, includes a gas fireplace, and is perfect for chatting with the chef while enjoying a water view. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar and island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a double oven, a gas cooktop, a free-standing ice maker, and a large built-in refrigerator.

The downstairs, primary suite is a private getaway within the home. It offers separate walk-in closets with built-ins, direct access to the pool deck, a private ensuite bath and a stunning spiral staircase to an upstairs office. The ensuite bath includes a large, deep soaking tub, abundant natural light, spacious vanities and a spa-like, tiled walk-in shower. Ascending the spiral staircase to the study, you’ll find a fireplace, built-ins and access to the large waterfront balcony.

A second bedroom with a private bath and another private office are also found on the main level.

Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms, two full baths and a large bonus room that is currently utilized as a gym.

Bell notes, “A geothermal HVAC, self-draining stucco system, Generac generator, Anderson windows, and a tile roof are just a few upgrades added in the last few years.”

Homeowners will adore the higher elevation, luxury finishes, high-end amenities, and deep water access this home has to offer. Additionally, “The two deep-water boat slips made from Trex decking give you lots of outdoor fun but allow excellent access for kayaking, paddle boarding, or fishing,” says Bell. It is convenient to top-rated Gulf Breeze schools, Pensacola Beach and downtown Pensacola.

97 Chanteclaire Circle, Gulf Breeze, FL

List price : $3,500,000

: $3,500,000 Approximate square feet : 6,600

: 6,600 Baths : 5 full

: 5 full Bedrooms : 6

: 6 Built : 1996

For more information, visit www.levinrinkerealty.com .

