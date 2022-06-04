ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapahani graduate Zack Thompson earns save in MLB debut with St. Louis Cardinals

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Wapahani graduate Zack Thompson made his Major League Baseball debut Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

Thompson, the 19th pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 draft, threw four innings and 74 pitches (48 for strikes), allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three. Thompson earned a save as St. Louis rolled past Chicago 14-5.

In a postgame interview, the 24-year-old said he was "cool as a cucumber" as he walked onto the field of one of the oldest stadiums in professional baseball.

►MLB draft 2019: Zack Thompson selected by St. Louis Cardinals

"Been looking forward to this for a long time, happy to be here. ... Thousands of mental reps in this stadium, felt like home," Thompson said. "... I just want to thank my parents and everyone for getting me to this point and the Cardinals for giving me the opportunity."

Since 2019, Thompson has risen through the MLB ranks, playing in the Florida State League, Gulf Coast League, Triple-A East, Arizona Fall League and International League before making his National League debut.

This season, Thompson started 10 games for the Memphis Redbirds. He went 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA, allowing 36 hits and 15 walks while striking out 56.

On , the Cardinals announced they had selected the left-handed pitcher from Memphis in a move that recalled righty Johan Oviedo to the Redbirds. Thompson wore No. 57 in his first MLB action and was selected for a contract as the Cardinals were in the midst of playing three games over the course of four days.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @ rgeneraljr .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wapahani graduate Zack Thompson earns save in MLB debut with St. Louis Cardinals

