Editorial: David Stafford acts to prevent problems from bad lawmaking

Props go out to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford for taking measures to contact more than 14,000 voters who could be denied a mail-in ballot under requirements in the new elections law passed by the Florida Legislature in 2021.

Stafford has long been one of the most trusted and competent elected officials in Northwest Florida, and his office's track record of overseeing elections that are smooth and voter-friendly is as strong as any supervisor in the state.

The same can't be said about state legislators, who have virtually no experience in running elections yet perpetually make laws that interfere with voter registration and elections rules and processes. The newest law is currently being contested in federal court. In addition to the mail-in ballot changes, it added new restrictions to drop boxes and groups holding voter registration drives.

More editorials

► Cut the red tape and reopen NAS Pensacola

► Fred Levin Fest's 'Celebration of Giving' is a gift to families of Pensacola

► Important perspective on Florida's unconstitutional elections law

Instead of making voting easier and more widespread, the Republican-led laws generally aim to clamp down on every part of the elections process with the thinly veiled attempt to hamper the voting of groups of voters perceived to be more likely to vote against the party.

The election meddling is inexplicable, especially in a state where Republicans have consistently won significant majorities and where GOP governors have bragged about the execution of statewide elections.

The 14,000 voters only account for about 6% of all voters in the county, and they are missing either their driver's license or other state-issued ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their voter registration file. They will not be able to get a mail-in ballot without that information being updated, but they would still be able to vote in person.

"Obviously, people are concerned when they get something like this," Stafford said. "This in no way impacts their ability to cast a ballot to vote, and it doesn't affect their voter registration status."

The PNJ's Jim Little reported that in 2020, more than 55% of all voters cast a ballot by mail or early voting, and those are numbers that have been continually trending upwards in recent years.

Against the backdrop of increasingly crazy elections in recent cycles, Stafford has served as a much needed voice of reason and steadiness. When unsubstantiated and dishonest allegations of fraud and stolen elections spread like wildfire, Stafford and his staff provided calm and clarity and dispelled the sort of toxic conspiracy theories that roiled so many other communities.

It's good government, plain and simple and local citizens appreciate it. So even as our legislators act in bad faith to pass unjust laws that make voting harder for average citizens, at least voters can be confident that their Supervisor of Elections is working to protect clear and open access to the ballot box as much as possible.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Editorial: David Stafford acts to prevent problems from bad lawmaking