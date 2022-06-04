ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Editorial: David Stafford acts to prevent problems from bad lawmaking

By Editorial Board
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Props go out to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford for taking measures to contact more than 14,000 voters who could be denied a mail-in ballot under requirements in the new elections law passed by the Florida Legislature in 2021.

Stafford has long been one of the most trusted and competent elected officials in Northwest Florida, and his office's track record of overseeing elections that are smooth and voter-friendly is as strong as any supervisor in the state.

The same can't be said about state legislators, who have virtually no experience in running elections yet perpetually make laws that interfere with voter registration and elections rules and processes. The newest law is currently being contested in federal court. In addition to the mail-in ballot changes, it added new restrictions to drop boxes and groups holding voter registration drives.

More editorials

Cut the red tape and reopen NAS Pensacola

Fred Levin Fest's 'Celebration of Giving' is a gift to families of Pensacola

Important perspective on Florida's unconstitutional elections law

Instead of making voting easier and more widespread, the Republican-led laws generally aim to clamp down on every part of the elections process with the thinly veiled attempt to hamper the voting of groups of voters perceived to be more likely to vote against the party.

The election meddling is inexplicable, especially in a state where Republicans have consistently won significant majorities and where GOP governors have bragged about the execution of statewide elections.

The 14,000 voters only account for about 6% of all voters in the county, and they are missing either their driver's license or other state-issued ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their voter registration file. They will not be able to get a mail-in ballot without that information being updated, but they would still be able to vote in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkwJm_0g0PieYB00

"Obviously, people are concerned when they get something like this," Stafford said. "This in no way impacts their ability to cast a ballot to vote, and it doesn't affect their voter registration status."

The PNJ's Jim Little reported that in 2020, more than 55% of all voters cast a ballot by mail or early voting, and those are numbers that have been continually trending upwards in recent years.

Against the backdrop of increasingly crazy elections in recent cycles, Stafford has served as a much needed voice of reason and steadiness. When unsubstantiated and dishonest allegations of fraud and stolen elections spread like wildfire, Stafford and his staff provided calm and clarity and dispelled the sort of toxic conspiracy theories that roiled so many other communities.

It's good government, plain and simple and local citizens appreciate it. So even as our legislators act in bad faith to pass unjust laws that make voting harder for average citizens, at least voters can be confident that their Supervisor of Elections is working to protect clear and open access to the ballot box as much as possible.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Editorial: David Stafford acts to prevent problems from bad lawmaking

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Florida State Senator George Gainer announces he will not seek re-election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State Senator George Gainer says he’s not seeking re-election for his Senate District 2 seat. Senator Gainer served in that seat for the past six years, representing Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson and Bay counties. Prior to this position, Gainer was a commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Newsweek lists Walton County facility as America’s Best Maternity Care hospital

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach made it to Newsweek’s 2022 list for America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for the second year in a row. Walton County residents Ashley and Jake Cole couldn’t be happier to have their first child at the hospital’s Family Birth Place center.
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Season

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Officials note that hurricane season will span from June 1 to Nov. 30. “Hurricane season has returned and we want residents to follow these three steps in preparation for any big storm: Know Your Zone, Know Your Home […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

City of Fort Walton Beach approves $1,500,000 workforce housing incentive fund

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council unanimously approved by a $1.5 million workforce housing incentive fund. This workforce housing incentive fund allows developers with plans for housing projects to potentially gain financial incentives from the City of Fort Walton Beach if the project meets the required number of units for workforce housing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Better Business Bureau shows Publishers Clearing House 'scam'

Scammers are actively targeting people in our area and promising big prizes. A viewer called Channel 3 on Tuesday saying he received a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The scammer wanted him to buy gift cards to cover fees on the prize. He didn't get...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Editorials#Lawmaking#Voter Registration#The Florida Legislature#Nas Pensacola#Republicans
WALA-TV FOX10

Baker fire chief charged with murder of Pensacola business owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County man who is fire chief at Baker has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An Escambia County official confirmed the suspect is the Baker fire chief, Brian Keith Easterling.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

Destin employee charged with video voyeurism

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A store employee in Destin is charged with video voyeurism, a third degree felony, after a woman found his cell phone recording her using the business’s bathroom yesterday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. He told the victim she could use the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured. They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M. Multiple Bay County agencies aided in the search for the plane, as well as the investigation into the cause of the crash.
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Community mourns Bonifay teen

CHIPLEY, FLA — Friends, family and colleagues came out Tuesday night to remember an 18 year old tow truck driver killed over the weekend. Over a dozen fellow tow truck operators and their families gathered at the tractor supply store on Highway 77 to honor Corey Reynolds. Reynolds was...
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release. The man was shot in the torso and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy