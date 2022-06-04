Shakira and Piqué announce separation in a joint statement [Report]

After twelve years of love in which they have formed a beautiful family, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have decided to go their separate ways. As per Reuters, following weeks of speculations, the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player have announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Although their situation from now on will be different, both will always remain united by the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha , who came into the world in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

GettyImages

Weeks prior to the Shakira and Piqué separation announcement

Shakira and Piqué became the center of attention after a rumor of his infidelity spread like wildfire. For the last few days, media outlets have reported tension between the couple and that separation is imminent. Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico has even reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. While the couple has not addressed the rumors, they were photographed outside their home in Barcelona. They did not engage with the Spanish press.