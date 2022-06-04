ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

America needs a new path forward

By Paula Coulahan
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BqGA_0g0Pibu000

As I reread editorials I have written about gun violence since Sandy Hook, in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, it was like deja vu.

America is living it again: the nightmare news, the parents and grandparents with their souls ripped out, the families who will live the rest of their lives like they are walking into the wind.

In February 2018, the New York Times reported there had been 239 school shootings in the U.S. As of this week, in 2022, there have been 948 school shootings since Sandy Hook, according to sandyhookpromise.org. Guns are now the leading cause of death among American children and teens.

Lawmakers who want you to think that monumental gun violence problems can be solved by arming teachers or putting billions of dollars in fencing around every school in America, are running from the truth. They want you to do the same. Proposing ridiculous solutions diverts voters’ attention from the facts.

What we need is bipartisan support for common sense laws. Candidates who are willing to support measures that will protect us all, deserve to be reelected. Perhaps addressing gun violence will finally bring lawmakers back to “reaching across the aisle.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is a voice of reason in a Republican Party that has become difficult to recognize.

On the May 29, 2022 edition of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Kinzinger was asked why he fell out of favor with the NRA. He responded that he has realized that “the only thing the NRA cares about is making money on your back.”

There is no one solution to the disgraceful, heart-breaking problem of mass shootings, but that doesn’t mean there are no solutions.

Enacting common sense gun legislation has worked to lower gun crimes in other nations. Common sense gun legislation often fails in the U.S. because there is a gun lobby/industrial complex that stokes conservative campaign funds. Federal Election Commission Data shows that in 2016, the NRA spent more than 30 million dollars on the Trump campaign.

Comparing America’s gun violence to other countries is staggering. America had 37,038 total gun deaths in 2019, according to worldpopulationreview.com. Britain had 33 in 2019.

There is a contingency of conservative American lawmakers, seemingly led by Senator Ted Cruz, that would have you believe reenacting the assault weapons ban would not make a difference because there are already so many assault weapons, there is no going back. The truth is there is no going back because they don’t want to. These legislators are serving themselves, not their constituents or the school children who are murdered by people who can buy an assault rifle at 18.

While victims’ families were still sobbing over small white crosses, Cruz spewed divisive garbage about how the media always wants to talk about gun control after a mass shooting. Electing common sense candidates is a step toward ending gun violence.

America needs a new path forward, one that isn’t paved with the inaction of legislators, strewn with the bodies of victims, and flooded with the tears of survivors. Enough.

Paula Coulahan is a teacher in the Rockford Public Schools. She is a member of Teachers for Social Justice, MoveOn.Org (United Against Hate), and Everytown for Gun Safety (Moms Demand Action) national and local chapters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions related to gun violence.  WASHINGTON — A fourth grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were murdered told lawmakers Wednesday that she is afraid to go back to school. “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said in […] The post Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Adam Kinzinger
HeySoCal

Biden heads to LA while Harris arrives in Monrovia

Updates include Kamala Harris’ visit to the Dream Big Children’s Center. President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday as the Summit of the Americas began its formal program of discussions among leaders from Western Hemisphere nations addressing issues ranging from immigration to climate change to COVID. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
951
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy