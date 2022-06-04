Florida AG Ashley Moody: NYC Health Dept. ads empowering ‘safe’ drug use are ‘deadly’

The Sunshine State officials doubled down on their disdain for a controversial New York City Health Department ad campaign that tells junkies to not be ashamed of their drug habits — ripping Big Apple leaders for going “far off the rails” to deliver a deadly and reckless message.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted a copy of one of the woke NYC subway ads — which also says druggies should feel “empowered” when they use potentially lethal fentanyl safely, even though the substance was the the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45 in 2020, according to one analysis.

“There is no ‘safe’ way to abuse fentanyl & these ads do not ‘empower’ users — they could get them killed,” the Republican AG wrote Tuesday. “I’m astounded how far off the rails NYC leaders have gone. DO NOT follow their reckless advice.”

Moody also tore into Mayor Adams for continuing the “Let’s Talk Fentanyl” public awareness campaign , first launched by ex-Mayor de Blasio.

Moody’s remarks came a week after Florida’s Department of Health first called out its northern counterpart. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP

“It is inconceivable that the New York mayor and Health Department are empowering people to abuse drugs” during a “national opioid crisis,” Moody told The Post.

“There is no safe way to abuse fentanyl, and promoting these ads is beyond reckless,” she said. “Resources for those struggling should be provided by trained and medical professionals, not by politicians and organizations giving dangerous and potentially deadly advice.”

The add tells fentanyl users to be “empowered” that they are using the drug “safely”

Moody’s remarks came a week after Florida’s Department of Health first called out its northern counterpart. “This ain’t it, @NYCHealthy,” the Florida agency tweeted May 27.

The ad campaign initially ran with little reaction for about a month, from Dec. 13 to Jan. 16. The campaign relaunched May 9 with a broader distribution that this time included subways, bus stops, newspapers, digital media and social media. It is slated to end on Sunday.

The city says it’s spending $750,000 on the second wave of ads but claimed Friday it could not immediately provide the campaign’s total costs.

The substance was the the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45 in 2020, according to one analysis. J.C.Rice

Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island) said he wants answers.

“Every single dollar that was spent on these dumb ads could have went towards another bed in a [drug-addiction] recovery facility or another session of counseling under the city’s Health Department,” Borelli said.

Health Department spokesman Patrick Gallahue defended the new campaign — which mirrors the “harm reduction” approach embraced by Democratic-run San Francisco — saying “stigma-busting is a core part of public health.”

“There is no ‘safe’ way to abuse fentanyl & these ads do not ‘empower’ users — they could get them killed,” Moody said. Matthew McDermott

“It is central to our messaging on everything from sexual health to cancer screenings. Shame kills,” he added.