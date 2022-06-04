ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapons of war have no place in civilian hands: Letter

By Tim Hall
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
When is enough enough?

When are we going to stop selling weapons of war to civilians?

I am 74 years old and a combat-wounded Vietnam infantry veteran who carried an M16 every day for a year. The M16 was designed to kill people, and I know that for a fact! And it is very good at what it was designed for.

The AR15 is a better version of the M16 as it has been improved since I carried one. I carried 10 magazines with 18 rounds in each. That is 180 rounds, we only put 18 rounds in each one because the M16 had a tendency to jam.

The shooter in Texas had 30-round magazines! And he had over 1,000 rounds. Think about that for a moment. 1,000 rounds to kill little children and teachers.

There is no reason for anyone to have a weapon like the AR15 with 30 magazines, no reason at all.

It's time for our leaders to step up and do the right thing. Pass laws that protect our children, not laws that enable people to own guns like the AR15.

Tim Hall

St. Cloud

