Louisiana Tech baseball vs. Texas in NCAA Austin Regional: Live score updates

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Louisiana Tech baseball was hot at the plate to start the NCAA Austin Regional.

The Bulldogs (43-19) stunned Dallas Baptist 12-5 on Friday night. They hit three home runs including an inside-the-park grand slam by Jorge Corona.

Louisiana Tech will take on Texas (43-19) on Saturday (6 p.m., Longhorn Network).

SEE IT AGAIN: See LA Tech baseball's Jorge Corona hit inside-the-park grand slam vs. Dallas Baptist

TUNE IN: How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Texas baseball on TV, live stream in NCAA Austin Regional

Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs said Ryan Jennings (5-1, 3.74)  will get the start against the Longhorns.

The Longhorns beat Air Force 11-3 for a spot in the winners bracket.

Texas' Ivan Melendez is tied for first in leading the nation in home runs (29) and is eighth in batting average (.406). He was recently named Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Year.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana Tech baseball vs. Texas in NCAA Austin Regional: Live score updates

