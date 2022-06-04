Rodriguez graduates from Ohio Wesleyan

Dayton men's basketball head coach Anthony Grant said he's grieving the loss of his daughter Jayda Grant, who died on Friday. In a statement released on Tuesday, Grant said he and his family have appreciated the Dayton community's support since the school announced his 22-year-old daughter's death four days ago. Grant said his daughter had battled mental health challenges in recent years and had sought and received treatment before her passing.

