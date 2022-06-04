ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albrightsville, PA

Rodriguez graduates from Ohio Wesleyan

Times News
 4 days ago

Ohio Wesleyan University held its 178th commencement ceremony on...

Delaware Gazette

Retired nurse writes book

After 30 years in nursing, Delaware resident and retired registered nurse Deborah Lauder is trying her hand as an author with the release of her new book, “White Nylons: An 80s Adventure Through Nursing School.”. Published in April, the book chronicles Lauder’s quest to obtain her nursing degree, referred...
DELAWARE, OH
Times Gazette

Coach: ‘He’s up there with the best’

COLUMBUS — A member of the Hillsboro High School graduating class of 2022, Anthony Richards, concluded his track and field career Friday with an appearance in the 114th annual OHSAA Track and Field Championships at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. Richards...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times News

Panther Valley graduates urged to fight for goals

Panther Valley graduate Amy DePuy’s success is clear from her resume. She is a celebrated obstetrician/gynecologist and Inpatient Chief Health Information Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network. But her personal definition of success, she told the Class of 2022, is based on what a person does for others, and...
EDUCATION
Times News

Palmerton rips Philadelphia Academy Charter in state playoffs

SPRINGFIELD - One big hit. That’s all it took for Palmerton to take a breath, relax and play its game. And because the Blue Bombers were able to do that, they will be playing in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs. Sydney Frantz drilled a...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

King steps down at NL

Northern Lehigh High School announced the resignation of Greg King as head baseball coach. King took over the baseball program in 2015 after having served as an assistant coach under Erv Prutzman for eight years prior to that. This past season, Northern Lehigh had a 2-18 record.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio’s covered bridges can become collapsed bridges

SUGAR GROVE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two covered bridges belonging to Fairfield County Parks are being salvaged due to disrepair and weathering. The May Hummel Bridge and Shade Bridge were added to the county’s covered bridges portfolio in 2015 when the parks department purchased the land where they sat. Initially, the county planned to use them […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Times News

Local roundup: Results from June 4 & 5

The Berlinsville Braves won their third-straight game in Blue Mountain League on Sunday, while Palmerton posted an impressive win in Lehigh Valley Senior Connie Mack action. Berlinsville used a hot start to roll to a 12-1 win over Easton in Blue Mountain League play Sunday. The Braves (4-3) scored six...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton softball to play Susquenita at Pine Grove

The Palmerton softball team is set to face District 3 runner-up Susquenita in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday at Pine Grove Area High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will follow the Kutztown-Lewisburg 3A quarterfinal contest, which will begin at 5 p.m. Susquenita...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton grad Fredericks is 7th at Big Ten Championships

Penn State’s Chris Fredericks recently placed seventh at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Palmerton graduate launched a throw of 195-7 (59.62m) in the javelin in what was a solid day for the Nittany Lions. The men’s javelin group earned Penn State’s first points of the...
PALMERTON, PA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ESPN

Dayton Flyers men's basketball coach Anthony Grant grieving death of daughter

Dayton men's basketball head coach Anthony Grant said he's grieving the loss of his daughter Jayda Grant, who died on Friday. In a statement released on Tuesday, Grant said he and his family have appreciated the Dayton community's support since the school announced his 22-year-old daughter's death four days ago. Grant said his daughter had battled mental health challenges in recent years and had sought and received treatment before her passing.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville, Easton area, Westerville among planned Dunkin’ sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Central Ohioans are about to have a lot more options for Munchkins and Snackin’ Bacon. Dunkin’ has had an up-and-down history in central Ohio over the years, but the current crop of franchisees seem to be catching on. The local footprint for the Massachusetts-based coffee, doughnuts, and breakfast brand […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Times News

On this date: June 7, 2001

Marlin Zehner, a Lions Club member for over 30 years, was named a Melvin Jones Fellow on Wednesday at the West Penn Lions Club’s installation dinner held in the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, Normal Square. Zehner, son of a West Penn Lions charter member, has served as president and...
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH

