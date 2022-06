Geisinger is purchasing 32 acres of land from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville. The aim is to use the site for a new inpatient-outpatient behavioral health facility, plus a hospitality motel. The purchase comes after plans to build the health facility near Route 54 were abandoned. The land is to be subdivided from 182 acres owned by the Sisters, and will include the Mother House and Villas. Closing is expected later this month.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO