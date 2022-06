MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Homeless Initiatives (DHI) Director Schonna Green has a lot to juggle. She fields calls and receives emails from citizens asking that something be done. She works at finding, creating and developing supportive, affordable and fair market housing. She coordinates city, county and state agencies in providing but not duplicating services. She encourages communities of faith and everyone else in Manchester to find their better angels and work together as a city to address the homelessness issue, mindful that we didn’t get here overnight.

