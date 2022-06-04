ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Belmont announces spring 2022 dean’s list

Times News
 4 days ago

The following local students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the Spring...

Times News

Northwestern Lehigh seniors prepare for new phase

Family and friends gathered for the first time in two years at Northwestern Lehigh High School’s Tiger Stadium on Friday to watch as 192 seniors graduated high school at the school’s 65th annual commencement ceremony. Northwestern Lehigh High School Principal Aileen M. Yadush opened the ceremony by addressing...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley graduates urged to fight for goals

Panther Valley graduate Amy DePuy’s success is clear from her resume. She is a celebrated obstetrician/gynecologist and Inpatient Chief Health Information Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network. But her personal definition of success, she told the Class of 2022, is based on what a person does for others, and...
EDUCATION
Times News

Tamaqua job fair, career expo set

The Tamaqua Area Job Fair and Career Expo will be held July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Perla Building, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. There will be opportunities for networking with employers, resume and interview assistance and on-the-spot interviews. Free refreshments will be available. The event is...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton Band to present first concert Thursday

The Lehighton Band will present its first concert under the stars on Thursday. It will take place at 8 p.m. in the Lehighton Park amphitheater, and will be the first of three concerts in the park. Under the direction of Bradly R. Cressley, the band will start the concert with...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton softball to play Susquenita at Pine Grove

The Palmerton softball team is set to face District 3 runner-up Susquenita in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday at Pine Grove Area High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will follow the Kutztown-Lewisburg 3A quarterfinal contest, which will begin at 5 p.m. Susquenita...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton rips Philadelphia Academy Charter in state playoffs

SPRINGFIELD - One big hit. That’s all it took for Palmerton to take a breath, relax and play its game. And because the Blue Bombers were able to do that, they will be playing in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs. Sydney Frantz drilled a...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton’s Second Saturday to have activities for families

An all-day experience promoting its downtown is on tap this Saturday in Lehighton. It’s all part of Lehighton’s Second Saturday, which features various activities for families to partake in. Visitors can start their day at the Lehighton Downtown Farmers Market, where from 9 a.m. to noon there will...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Local roundup: Results from June 4 & 5

The Berlinsville Braves won their third-straight game in Blue Mountain League on Sunday, while Palmerton posted an impressive win in Lehigh Valley Senior Connie Mack action. Berlinsville used a hot start to roll to a 12-1 win over Easton in Blue Mountain League play Sunday. The Braves (4-3) scored six...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

King steps down at NL

Northern Lehigh High School announced the resignation of Greg King as head baseball coach. King took over the baseball program in 2015 after having served as an assistant coach under Erv Prutzman for eight years prior to that. This past season, Northern Lehigh had a 2-18 record.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Free summer music series begins in Lansford

It was like the “Opry” came to Kennedy Park in Lansford on Sunday night. The Rehrig Brothers, who sing classic country music, performed in the first of a series of “Music In The Park” events, sponsored by Lansford Alive and Lansford Community Bank. Each Sunday night...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Family film event planned

The Fourth Friday Family Fun Flick, held outdoors at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Saylorsburg, is scheduled for June 24. The John Wayne film “The Cowboys,” will be the movie of the month. Bring your blankets/lawn chairs, snacks and beverages to watch this 1972 film. The plot:...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Times News

St. Jerome Christian of the Month

St. Jerome Regional School’s May Christians of the Month have been announced by Principal Amy Hannis-Miskar. The award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Recipients include, Ryan Pham, kindergarten blue; Thea Pliska, kindergarten gold; Dylan Dunn, first grade blue; Charlie Skelding, first grade gold; Janna Varner, second grade blue; Piper Hayes, second grade gold; Annabelle Soboloewski, third grade; Bella Sanfilippo, fourth grade; Kylie Kisenwether, fifth grade; Natalie Moses, sixth grade; Gabrielle Osenbach, seventh grade; and Maggie Zeiler, eighth grade. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lions Club holds ice cream social

The Mahoning Township Lions Club will be holding its spring ice cream social on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Normal Square Chapel Pavilion located at 443 and Fritz Valley Road in Lehighton. Hamburger barbecue, chicken barbecue, hot dogs, and assorted sundaes will be available for purchase. All...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton grad Fredericks is 7th at Big Ten Championships

Penn State’s Chris Fredericks recently placed seventh at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Palmerton graduate launched a throw of 195-7 (59.62m) in the javelin in what was a solid day for the Nittany Lions. The men’s javelin group earned Penn State’s first points of the...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

On this date: June 7, 2001

Marlin Zehner, a Lions Club member for over 30 years, was named a Melvin Jones Fellow on Wednesday at the West Penn Lions Club’s installation dinner held in the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building, Normal Square. Zehner, son of a West Penn Lions charter member, has served as president and...
Times News

Summit Hill tax office closed

The office of Nathan R. Halenar, Summit Hill borough tax collector, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The office will reopen with regular hours on June 14. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to reach out via email at summithilltaxcollector@gmail.com.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

NCC offers massage clinic

As part of their curriculum, Northampton Community College massage therapy students are required to complete a hands-on practicum. What better way to fulfill that requirement than offering the public an opportunity to experience the luxury of a high-quality, therapeutic massage at a fraction of the price. Therapeutic massages include treating...
BETHLEHEM, PA

