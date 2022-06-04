Belmont announces spring 2022 dean’s list

St. Jerome Regional School’s May Christians of the Month have been announced by Principal Amy Hannis-Miskar. The award recognizes students who display good character on a consistent basis and serve as student role models throughout the month. Recipients include, Ryan Pham, kindergarten blue; Thea Pliska, kindergarten gold; Dylan Dunn, first grade blue; Charlie Skelding, first grade gold; Janna Varner, second grade blue; Piper Hayes, second grade gold; Annabelle Soboloewski, third grade; Bella Sanfilippo, fourth grade; Kylie Kisenwether, fifth grade; Natalie Moses, sixth grade; Gabrielle Osenbach, seventh grade; and Maggie Zeiler, eighth grade. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
