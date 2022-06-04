ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These heated camp chairs will keep you and your significant other warm and toasty

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – I know that it’s not even the first day of summer yet,...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

This 1 Day In June Will Encourage Every Zodiac Sign To Follow Their Heart

Pursue what sets your soul on fire. On June 4, the moon will glimmer through the celebratory sign of Leo, all the while harmonizing with go-getter Mars and lucky Jupiter in Aries. Passions are running high, and inspiration comes in extravagant doses. It’s a day to follow your heart, and take action toward your soul’s desires.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

TikTok Loves This Foldable Cutting Board That Makes Meal Prep So Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before there was a regular cutting board that always guaranteed a mess, whether prepping meals or cleaning up. But for those prone to spilling chopped items everywhere, we’ve found a kitchen tool that’s your new lifesaver. Joseph Joseph invents another handy gadget for the kitchen with this foldable cutting board. Known as the Chop2Pot, this clever tool makes food preparation so much easier. Now you don’t have to worry about your food falling over the kitchen floor. Small actions like cutting, adding ingredients and throwing out waste no longer require a huge cleanup. Best of all, Joseph Joseph’s Chopt2Pot is ridiculously inexpensive. It’s usually worth nearly $16, but now it’s on sale for only $10.87.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy