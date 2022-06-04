These heated camp chairs will keep you and your significant other warm and toasty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before there was a regular cutting board that always guaranteed a mess, whether prepping meals or cleaning up. But for those prone to spilling chopped items everywhere, we’ve found a kitchen tool that’s your new lifesaver. Joseph Joseph invents another handy gadget for the kitchen with this foldable cutting board. Known as the Chop2Pot, this clever tool makes food preparation so much easier. Now you don’t have to worry about your food falling over the kitchen floor. Small actions like cutting, adding ingredients and throwing out waste no longer require a huge cleanup. Best of all, Joseph Joseph’s Chopt2Pot is ridiculously inexpensive. It’s usually worth nearly $16, but now it’s on sale for only $10.87.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO