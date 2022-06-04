ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas, OH

A Community Thrives: Applications open in national, local crowdfunding and grant program

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOeTV_0g0Pgt2u00

Organizations and nonprofits in Tuscarawas and surrounding counties can apply for a new round of grants made possible by a program sponsored by Gannett, owner of The Times-Reporter.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve communities across America.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, over $17 million in grants have been donated through crowdfunding efforts that have been dispersed to more than 500 organizations across the country in markets where Gannett's USA TODAY Network operates.

Holmes Center for the Arts and Matthew 25 Outreach Center were among groups chosen for grants last year.

A Community Thrives is accepting applications for organizations looking to bring awareness to a specific project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on impacting historically underserved individuals and groups.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation.

"In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development,” she continued.

Organizations will first raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 Project Grants up to $100,000: Three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the A Community Thrives website.

Other grants include Operating Grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, Incentive Grants for groups that raise the most funds and Bonus Challenge Grants for those who wish to compete.

Organizations can apply online. The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, with recipients announced Oct.5.

Why raise money for local communities?

The local stories told by journalists in the USA TODAY Network helped inspire the creation of A Community Thrives. In telling those stories, the journalists hear amazing ideas to improve American communities.

“A Community Thrives further highlights Gannett’s mission to empower communities to thrive by not only telling their stories, but also providing support to those who need it most,” said Mike Reed, CEO of Gannett and chairman of the Gannett Foundation. “This initiative organically assists quality organizations that share our desire to improve lives and we are proud to be implementing the program for the sixth year.”

Interfaith Neighbors received a $100,000 grant in 2021 to support the expansion of the Kula Urban Farm in New Jersey that assists the community with a homelessness prevention program and meal programs.

“Communities are important,” Paul McEvily, executive director of Interfaith Neighbors, told USA TODAY in 2021. “People who reside in that community need to understand and appreciate what makes the community thrive, and a community thrives when everyone in that community is doing well.”

Since the Farm’s inception in 2014, "it has become a community gathering place for residents to come and harvest produce for use in their meal preparations, for young people to participate in STEM learning, for people of all ages to participate in community workshops," it states on the organization's 2021 donation page. Their Farm to Table Dinner Series "showcases local chefs and brings residents together in a social setting for fellowship and healthy eating."

Interfaith Neighbors planned to "purchase an adjacent vacant parcel of land that will allow us to double our hydroponic growing operations, expand our seasonal farming beds, as well as build a 3-season pavilion structure to host our community workshops and educational program in expanded space," wrote the company on its donation page in 2021.

Past winners include:

• Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, a $100,000 grant recipient, planned to enable a Head Start program and provide space for organizations to serve community members.

• 864 Pride, a $50,000 grant recipient, helped support the development of Amaryllis Counseling’s Trans Peer Support Program. 864 Pride hopes to “Create and sustain mental health programming that does not currently exist for LGBTQ+ folks and provide funding for LGBTQ+ folks to gain access to medical and mental health care,” according to its donation page in 2021.

• RefugeeConnect, a $25,000 grant recipient, planned to use the funds toward an additional 50 families in the Community Navigation program which “supports the long-term goals of refugee families living in the Greater Cincinnati area by ensuring that they are connected to the resources and services that enable them to thrive,” the organization wrote on its donation page in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Tuscarawas, OH
barbertonherald.com

Law director caught on hot mic

No one on city council objects to giving the city’s three elected executives raises. At-Large Councilman Thomas “Bebe” Heitic has spent a few weeks floating the idea of across-the-board raises to the mayor, finance director and law director; they haven’t had a bump in pay for many years. His idea would be to hike all three to $109,000 and then link their raises with the bargaining units from then on.
BARBERTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Do You Snort Opioids and Are Healthy? This Ohio Company Wants to Pay You 8,000 Dollars

COLUMBUS – Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is looking for people who snort opioids for a clinical study if you qualify you could make 8,000 Dollars. According to the website Ohio Clinical Trials, Inc. is a clinical research organization staffed with highly experienced and highly trained experts dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical industry. Our 12,000+ square foot, 60+ bed inpatient facility is run by a board-certified clinical pharmacologist.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Mental Health Care#Charity#Community Thrives#The Gannett Foundation
WDTN

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.
SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 6

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 6. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Let's journey back to a picnic at OSR in 1900

It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Mansfield, OH

The city of Mansfield is also known as the "Fun Center of Ohio" for all the right reasons. Mansfield is the county seat of Richland County. This beautiful city falls between Columbus and Cleveland through Interstate 71 and is also a part of the western Allegheny plateau. The entire city...
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Safety improvements coming to U.S. 250 & State Route 89 in Ashland County

ASHLAND — Work is scheduled to begin next week on an intersection improvement project at U.S Route 250 and State Route 89 in Ashland County. This is a safety project aimed at reducing crashes by lowering the profile of the roadway to allow for better sight distance for motorists and widening the intersection to better accommodate truck turns.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, Ohio, is the "City of Murals." It's also the seat of and largest city in Jefferson County. According to legend, it's where they officially founded the state of Ohio. The builders of Fort Steuben, a 1786 fort inside the city's present boundaries, named it after the Prussian military officer...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Best places to kayak and canoe in Ohio

Rent a kayak or standup paddleboard for an adventure on the Rocky River and Lake Erie. Expanded hours during the summer. Lessons are available. Make your reservations online in advance.
OHIO STATE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy