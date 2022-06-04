ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Reader's viewpoint: More thought needed on traffic issues

 4 days ago
While working on a Tuscarawas County health initiative, I suggested to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) that the 45-mph speed limit through Wainwright past a park with no sidewalks was incredibly fast. They said that any speed limit reduction would require a traffic study, paid for by the community. I brought this up with former Township Trustee Belle Everett, who confirmed that the Sharon Drive (Tusky) speed reduction did require an expensive locally-funded traffic study. When I brought up the need for a mid-block crosswalk on N. Broadway to protect students walking to school, ODOT said that they don’t want to put in too many crosswalks, as that would slow down traffic.

This is why it is unlikely that the two-way left turn (TWLT) on N. Wooster through Strasburg will slow down traffic, as the Mayor has repeatedly said publicly. I’m not suggesting he’s lying, only that he’s wrong; I haven’t seen any record of a traffic study to demonstrate otherwise.

In 2014, ODOT added a turn lane on West High in New Phila to “smooth” traffic, not slow it.

Adding lanes of traffic is not a recognized traffic calming measure (TWLTs count only when bringing a four lane down to two with TWLT). Recognized measures to slow traffic include narrowing travel lanes, adding curb “bump outs,” or adding on-street parking.

I’ve seen the “keep voting until we get what we want” for ultra vires action using the Clean Ohio Fund. I’ve seen a disregard for the Americans with Disabilities Act, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and ODOT Policy 21-003(P) throughout Tuscarawas County, particularly at the intersection of 4th and Wabash in New Phila. Recently, I read about the circumvention of US DOT Act of 1967 meant to protect park lands from pavement.

At the end of the day, like with the Ohio Redistricting Commission, there’s nothing we can do; our communities are shaped by forces beyond our control. All we can do is ask: please, please design projects like you’ll be living next to them, like your kids will be playing in the front yard or crossing the street.

Gabriel Riggle, Esq., LEED AP ND

RPCV, AmeriCorps Alum

International and Environmental Law

