Claymont, DE

Campbell family establishes scholarship with Claymont Foundation

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
A Campbell Family Scholarship has been established through the Claymont Foundation established by the Mary Ellen Campbell family.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded each year to a Claymont student or alum who is pursuing additional education via trade school or a two or four-year college or university.

The Claymont Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization established to encourage and enhance the educational opportunities for the Claymont City School District. Donations may be used for tax deductible purposes.

“Our family thought this would be a great way to give back to the community,” stated Martha Campbell. “We know that the cost of education is increasing so it seemed like the best idea for us to help the community in the future. The Claymont Foundation already has a scholarship process in place so we believe that this is the best way to provide this opportunity.”

You can donate to the scholarship fund using the Donate Now! button at the bottom of the home page of the Claymont Foundation at:

https://www.claymontschools.org/Homepage.aspx or send a check with “Campbell Scholarship” in the memo to: Claymont Foundation, P.O. Box 222, Uhrichsville, OH 44683. If making an on-line donation, make sure to click on the “+” symbol before entering your card information and note that you are donating to the Campbell Family Scholarship. You can also make a general donation to the Claymont Foundation with this link.

If you or your family is interested in starting a scholarship fund with the Claymont Foundation, please contact them at foundation@claymontschools.org.

