Dell Medical School study: Kids will eat vegetables if they are available

Parents everywhere have asked the age-old question: How can I get my child to eat more fruits and vegetables?

The University of Texas Dell Medical School is expanding that question to: How can we get people to eat more fruits and vegetables, improve their health and have health care payers pay for that?

"We are interested in health systems paying for what works," said Maninder Kahlon, the director and founder of Dell Medical School's Factor Health. "If healthy food is what works, then they should pay for healthy food."

Factor Health focuses on programs outside of a clinical setting that improve health outcomes. Factor Health is a Dell Medical School program funded by grants from the Episcopal Health Foundation and others that focuses on developing better health outcomes through nonclinical programs.

Funded by a grant from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Factor Health ran an eight-week study in spring 2021 to see what effect having access to different types of fruits and vegetables might have on families.

Better diets: Put down the coconut oil, red wine in new heart health dietary guidelines

Kids and obesity: Texas kids in top 10 for childhood obesity: How to make small changes that work

Working through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, Factor Health provided a weekly 10-pound box of fruits and vegetables as well as H-E-B gift cards for four weeks. Instructions and recipes on how to prepare the produce were inside the box. Another group of families were the control group and did not receive the fruits and vegetables , but did fill out surveys about their health habits.

The participants and control groups were chosen randomly from Boys & Girls Clubs families.

Each group was followed for eight weeks and given a survey about changes in their family's eating habits. The 68 families, half in the control group and half in the box group, had at least one child between the ages of 5 and 11. Almost 70% of the families fell below the poverty line, which means making less than $25,000 for a family of four.

In the first four weeks of the program in which they were receiving the produce boxes, the children of families who got the boxes increased their healthy food items eaten by 2.07 times a day, according to the study. By the end of eight weeks, four of which they did not receive a box, that increased by 2.23 times a day.

The children in the control group did not see an increase in healthy food items eaten.

"It's exciting," Kahlon said. "In such a short period of time, we can get this kind of change in diets."

Infant nutrition: Here's how Central Texas parents can navigate the baby formula shortage

Researchers did not see the same changes in the caregivers. Kahlon said that was likely because the caregivers focused on the children, not on themselves. Caregivers receiving the boxes did report trying foods they hadn't tried before.

This study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association's Network Open, also learned the importance of flexibility rather than providing a prescription for what families had to do. The H-E-B gift cards could be used in any way the families wanted. The boxes had suggestions on recipes, but the families could use the produce however they wanted.

Factor Health will be doing a follow-up study in the upcoming school year that will look at providing the boxes as well as a fitness program during the course of at least a semester. It will then assess more medical measures, including body mass index — a measure of body fat — for the recipient children.

Studies are also planned to look at broader health changes, such as what happens to rates of emergency room visits, asthma flare-ups, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other health conditions when more healthy food is offered.

The research is part of what Kahlon calls "a bigger journey."

"We want to find programs and protocols just in the same way there are protocols for taking medicine," Kahlon said.

This research can filter down to affect policy changes in what programs like Medicaid and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) will cover for their recipients.

"We would love it for Medicaid to say it is worth it to us to spend $60 a month or $100 a month for our families and help design the program to optimize it to translate to healthy eating," Kahlon said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dell Medical School study: Kids will eat vegetables if they are available