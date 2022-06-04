ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Miss baseball vs LSU in Hattiesburg Regional: Live score updates

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball will look to score a second victory to start the Hattiesburg Regional when it takes on second-seeded LSU on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

Should Southern Miss (43-16) defeat the Tigers (38-20), the Golden Eagles would be just one victory away from playing in a super regional for the second time.

The Golden Eagles rode eight scoreless innings from their ace, Tanner Hall, to a victory over Army to get their NCAA Tournament off to a positive start. LSU used a 10-run eighth inning to erase a seven-run deficit against Kennesaw State in the nightcap at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry did not name a starter when asked by reporters following Friday's contest. Hunter Riggins is the typical Saturday starter for the Golden Eagles. He owns an 8-4 record and 2.75 earned run average this season.

USM Wins Game One: Southern Miss baseball shuts out Army, starts NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional with a win

Hall About It: How ace Tanner Hall pitching 8 innings sets up Southern Miss baseball for rest of NCAA regional

Pitching Wins: Can Southern Miss baseball pitch its way to 2022 College World Series? History says yes

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

