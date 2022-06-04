ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian troops have recaptured territory in a key battle for eastern city in the Donbas, officials say

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrVpA_0g0Pggoh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMgbl_0g0Pggoh00
Smoke and dirt rise in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 2, 2022.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Ukrainian military has recaptured part of Sievierodonetsk, according to Ukrainian officials.
  • The governor of the Luhansk province says "Western long-range weapons" are key to defeating Russians.
  • Speaking on June 1, President Zelenskyy said 'the situation in the east of Ukraine is very difficult."

Ukrainian forces have recaptured part of Severodonetsk, an eastern city in the Luhansk Oblast of Ukraine, which has been the focus of Russia's offensive, according to officials.

Speaking on national television on Friday — day 100 of the Russian invasion — the governor of the Luhansk province, Sergiy Gaidai said that Ukrainian troops have managed to regain 20% of the land they lost to Russian forces, Reuters reports.

During his address, Gaidai said he is waiting to have "enough Western long-range weapons," which he said will be used to "push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run," Reuters reported.

Writing on Telegram , Gaidi has said that the Russians "threw all forces" to capture the industrial city and have blown up bridges to stop Ukrainian forces from bringing military supplies and humanitarian aid to civilians.

While the number of Russian troops being killed in combat continues to rise — Western estimates suggest that up to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed, and Ukraine puts the figure as high as 30,000 — Ukraine is also facing mounting losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pc2h_0g0Pggoh00
A woman injured by the Russian shelling is being treated and medicated at the humanitarian center of the Severodonetsk city.

Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Speaking in an address on June 1, President Zelenskyy admitted that the Ukrainian troops are losing 60 to 100 soldiers a day , saying 'the situation in the east of Ukraine is very difficult."

However, the Russian advance in the eastern regions of Ukraine will not last, analysts told Insider before the latest reports from Severodonetsk emerged.

Speaking to Insider, Mathieu Boulègue, a senior research fellow on the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, said that over the next few weeks, there will be "a shift between movement warfare, the advance of troops, to positional warfare. Basically, Russia is bunkering down inside Ukrainian territory."

He added that the current advance will grind to a halt. The Russians are "full of exhaustion and this exhaustion will turn into attrition," which he said has been mirrored in Kherson.

"We see this in Kherson, where Russia is bunkering down, instead of being more offensive and pushing deeper in Ukraine. This is what we see in Donbas," said Boulègue.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk#Sievierodonetsk#Ukrainian#Aris Messinis#Getty#Russians#Reuters
Daily Mail

'Last flight' of doomed Russian general caught on video before he died in Ukraine when his SU-25 ground attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft missile

Video of the final moments of a 63-year-old Russian general shot down and killed by Ukrainian forces has emerged today. Major General Kanamat Botashev was part of a two-ship formation flying low over the Donbass region when his £9million aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile, according to a report of his funeral in Russian outlet Kommersant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Europe
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy