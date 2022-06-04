ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Track and field: At state qualifier, SV's Miller, Mamaroneck's Doherty hit personal top marks

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

LAGRANGE — When Simara Miller hit 17 feet, 11 inches in the long jump last year, 18 feet seemed inevitable.

But while the Spring Valley senior became one of the state's best female triple jumpers this season, surpassing 39 feet to win the vaunted Loucks Games, she never got past 17-10 in the long jump.

That was until Friday's first day of the two-day Section 1 state track and field championship qualifier at Arlington High.

After not being pleased with two of her three preliminary jumps in which she left herself short during her takeoff, failing to use the entire board, Miller nailed her third jump, sailing 18-0.25 for the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nett2_0g0Pgfvy00

"This was a huge mark for me to hit because ... I've always been talking about 18," said Miller.

She fouled on two of her three finals jumps, which might have exceeded that distance, but Miller, who was ninth in indoor states in the long jump at 17-1.25 this past winter and was fifth in the triple jump, was buoyed by her consistency in getting out past 18 feet.

"This is a great achievement for me and I'm still looking for more," said Miller, who'll be the favorite in the girls Section 1 triple jump

Mamaroneck's Matt Doherty, Pawling's Brightman PB in 800s

During the winter, Matt Doherty was focused on the 1,600/mile.

Then, after a disappointing showing in an elite mile race, he switched gears and concentrated on the 1,000

It proved to be a good choice with Doherty winning the boys state title in the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pId4_0g0Pgfvy00

Friday, during the first day of the Section 1 State Qualifier, Doherty again proved the shorter distances suit him.

He clocked a personal-best 1:55.11 in the 800 to win the Division 1 (large-school) title to earn his way to the state championships, which will be held June 10-11 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZbyr_0g0Pgfvy00

In the small-school division, both first-place finisher Noah Brightman of Pawling and runner-up Ellis Goodson of Bronxville qualified.

Brightman, a Buffalo-bound senior, clocked a personal-best 1:54.73 and the junior Goodson ran a 1:56.16 PB.

Brightman, whose time was better than a second faster than his previous PB, said he hopes to get down into the 1:53 range at states.

"There will be a lot of good competition. My goal is definitely top three," he said.

Six girls, six boys qualify for states in the 100

Every first-place finisher qualified to compete at states. But in some instances, multiple athletes qualified, either automatically going if competing Friday after already having achieved what's called the "super standard" in their event, or qualifying by finishing in the top two and meeting the regular standard.

Section 1 might be better known in general for prowess at middle- and longer-distance races. But six girls and six boys will go to states with a chance to win gold in the 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoyJ7_0g0Pgfvy00

The D2 girls race went to Putnam Valley Nia Givan, who clocked 12.52. Runner-up Juliette Sullivan also qualified, crossing in 12.64.

The D1 race will be crowded with Section 1 hopefuls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFf5F_0g0Pgfvy00

The winner, Arlington freshman Riley Pettigrew, ran a NY 2022 girls No. 4 time of 12.09, a personal best.

Spring Valley's Anaika Louis (12.42) was second, Clarkstown North's Mirra Klimov (12.54) qualified in third and fifth-place finisher Sarai Sealy of Ursuline (12.9), who'd already achieved the super standard and is currently third in the state at 12.06 will also make the trip.

"I'm hoping to break 12 (at states)," Pettigrew said. "We'll see."

On the boys side, four D1100  sprinters and two from D2 will represent Section 1 at states.

In D1, New Rochelle's Jabari Clarke won in 10.9.

Second-place finisher Anthony Alves of Mamaroneck (11.14) and third-place finisher Andrew Sutherland of Spring Valley (11.15) also qualified. And Clarkstown North's Shane McCorry (seventh-place, 11.39) qualified by running and previously making the super standard.

Lourdes' Chris Boston captured the boys D2 100 in 10.85. Runner-up Leelan Maxwell of Woodlands, who ran 10.87, also qualified.

And Valhalla's Gabe Frachi, who'd previously made the super standard, will go after his third-place, 11.07 run.

Clocking 15.13, North Rockland's Dami Modupe won the girls D1 100-meter hurdles.

Joining her at states will be Pawling's Julianne Hickey, who, in 16.19, edged Hamilton's Gabrielle Brown by just .01.

The girls D1 800 went to Suffern junior Kaya Duran in personal-best 2:17.65 and, running a personal-best 2:18.2, Rye Neck freshman Phoebe Carmel won the girls D2 800.

"(Second-place finisher Samantha Dow of Nanuet) paced me pretty well. I pushed the last 100," Carmel said, describing herself as excited to have qualified.

Rockland rules AA: Suffern takes AA boys team championship, North Rockland wins girls title

Tuskers, Koalas tops: Somers and Ursuline capture their first ever Class A team championships

Pirates, TZ triumph: Tappan Zee girls and Pearl River boys win Section 1 Class B team titles

Vikings, Broncos champs: Valhalla, Bronxville win Class C team titles, Franchi grabs top 100 time

Long distance

Yorktown's Sydney Leitner, who has had a superb senior season, ran 10:06.12 for the girls D1 3,000 win and Putnam Valley's Bronagh Cassidy (10:54.31) won the D1 championship.

They were the only girls to qualify at the distance.

In the boys D2 3,200, Nanuet's John Fontanez, who already had met the super standard, held back for a third-place, 9:52.57 finish, to allow others to also qualify.

The win went to Irvington's Lucas Turano in 9:36.36.

In D1, both Arlington's Ethan Green and Nyack's Matt Schutzbank will go to states after an eye-blink finish that saw Green win in 9:30.24 and Schutzbank cross in 9:30.35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEvL0_0g0Pgfvy00

Hen Hud's Jonathan Wong clocked a 15.82 personal best to capture the boys D2 110-meter hurdle championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091cPf_0g0Pgfvy00

North Rockland's David Joseph (14.68) easily won the boys D1 110 hurdles to also advance to states.

Field events

Most field event results had not been logged by the conclusion of Friday's session.

But Nyack's Putu Sutayasa qualified in the boysD1  long jump at 21-6.75.

Somers' Brian Luciano was the only boys D1 discus put qualifier, winning at 154-8.

And Bronxville's Max Dicker qualified in the boys D2 pole vault, equaling his season best with a 12-0 clear.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Track and field: At state qualifier, SV's Miller, Mamaroneck's Doherty hit personal top marks

