Corvallis, OR

Vanderbilt baseball vs. New Mexico State: Live score updates from Corvallis Regional elimination game

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Vanderbilt baseball suffered a narrow loss to San Diego on Friday to open the Corvallis Regional. New Mexico State suffered the same fate, losing on a walk-off walk to Oregon State.

Now, the two teams will face off Saturday in an elimination game, set for 3 p.m. CT .

Chris McElvain (5-5, 4.54 ERA) is expected to start for the Commodores.

The Aggies (24-32) finished the regular season under .500 but gave the Beavers and ace Cooper Hjerpe all they could handle Friday night. However, they already used their ace, Ian Mejia, and don't have another starter with an ERA below 6.

The winner of Saturday's game will face the loser of the game between San Diego and Oregon State on Sunday for a spot in the regional final beginning Sunday night.

IDENTITY CRISIS: Vanderbilt baseball faces identity crisis after NCAA Tournament-opening loss to San Diego

BACKYARD ACE: How Devin Futrell's rise to Vanderbilt baseball began as a backyard ace

JONES ZONE: How Spencer Jones recaptured his smile with Vanderbilt baseball after a long, painful journey

Vanderbilt baseball vs. New Mexico State: Live score updates

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

