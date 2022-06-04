Oklahoma City celebrates Pride Month with the more parades than ever before

OKC Pride Inc. and OKC Pride Alliance will host two separate LGBTQ pride parades this month, making it the largest celebration of Pride Month in Oklahoma City’s history.

OKC Pride Inc. will hold its 35th annual Pride on 39th Street event Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. OKC Pride Alliance will follow with its PrideFest event June 24-26 in Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

The events both offer live music and performances, LGBTQ resources and activities with food and drinks from local vendors.

After a series of events and entertainment on Saturday, Pride on 39th Street finishes Sunday with a day of festivities and the historic Pride Festival Parade at 6 p.m.

Seth Rott, a member on the board of directors for OKC Pride Inc., said the 39th Street parade was a staple for him in his youth.

“Growing up when I was still in the closet myself, seeing pictures and knowing that there was a community there really did encourage me to find my inner strength to come out,” Rott said.

39th Street remains a historic gathering place for the LGBTQ community, and many local gay bars and businesses have populated the area since the late 1970s.

“What started as just a little enclave of bars really has grown into a district and into a community and a family,” Rott said. “If you spend any amount of time down here, you start to see you have your regulars, you have your friends, and you see them every weekend. It creates a sense of home and belonging.”

OKC Pride Alliance will throw their second PrideFest event the last weekend of June.

While their parade might be the most highlighted event of the weekend, Ryan Tomlinson, president of OKC Pride Alliance, said one of his favorite parts of PrideFest is the Community Zone. The Community Zone offers free STI testing and PREP prescriptions, a preventative drug for HIV, as well as legal advice and demonstrations at no charge. The Community Zone will be located among other events at Scissortail Park.

“It is just a way for us to be able to give back to the community. We want this to be a celebration, and a fun time for all, but we also want to be able to provide valuable resources to our community,” Tomlinson said.

The organization will offer a full line-up of live performances throughout the weekend, including local musicians and drag artists.

The PrideFest parade will start at 10 a.m. on June 25 with volunteers and special guests. While organizers are still planning for the end of the month’s event, OKC Pride Alliance has several smaller events throughout the month.

Tomlinson said celebrations such as these are as important now as they were in the past.

“Specifically this year, there has been more anti LGBTQ legislation proposed and passed targeting the trans community and the youth in our state. Having this event is not only a celebration of how far we've come, but also a statement and protest that everyone belongs here, and that everyone deserves the same political equality as everyone else,” he said.

For more information on these events, and to look at a full schedule, visit https://www.okcpridealliance.org/ and https://www.prideon39th.com/.