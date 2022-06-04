ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City celebrates Pride Month with the more parades than ever before

By Ainsley Martinez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqOgN_0g0PgbP400

OKC Pride Inc. and OKC Pride Alliance will host two separate LGBTQ pride parades this month, making it the largest celebration of Pride Month in Oklahoma City’s history.

OKC Pride Inc. will hold its 35th annual Pride on 39th Street event Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. OKC Pride Alliance will follow with its PrideFest event June 24-26 in Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

The events both offer live music and performances, LGBTQ resources and activities with food and drinks from local vendors.

After a series of events and entertainment on Saturday, Pride on 39th Street finishes Sunday with a day of festivities and the historic Pride Festival Parade at 6 p.m.

Seth Rott, a member on the board of directors for OKC Pride Inc., said the 39th Street parade was a staple for him in his youth.

“Growing up when I was still in the closet myself, seeing pictures and knowing that there was a community there really did encourage me to find my inner strength to come out,” Rott said.

39th Street remains a historic gathering place for the LGBTQ community, and many local gay bars and businesses have populated the area since the late 1970s.

“What started as just a little enclave of bars really has grown into a district and into a community and a family,” Rott said. “If you spend any amount of time down here, you start to see you have your regulars, you have your friends, and you see them every weekend. It creates a sense of home and belonging.”

OKC Pride Alliance will throw their second PrideFest event the last weekend of June.

While their parade might be the most highlighted event of the weekend, Ryan Tomlinson, president of OKC Pride Alliance, said one of his favorite parts of PrideFest is the Community Zone. The Community Zone offers free STI testing and PREP prescriptions, a preventative drug for HIV, as well as legal advice and demonstrations at no charge. The Community Zone will be located among other events at Scissortail Park.

“It is just a way for us to be able to give back to the community. We want this to be a celebration, and a fun time for all, but we also want to be able to provide valuable resources to our community,” Tomlinson said.

The organization will offer a full line-up of live performances throughout the weekend, including local musicians and drag artists.

The PrideFest parade will start at 10 a.m. on June 25 with volunteers and special guests. While organizers are still planning for the end of the month’s event, OKC Pride Alliance has several smaller events throughout the month.

Tomlinson said celebrations such as these are as important now as they were in the past.

“Specifically this year, there has been more anti LGBTQ legislation proposed and passed targeting the trans community and the youth in our state. Having this event is not only a celebration of how far we've come, but also a statement and protest that everyone belongs here, and that everyone deserves the same political equality as everyone else,” he said.

For more information on these events, and to look at a full schedule, visit https://www.okcpridealliance.org/ and https://www.prideon39th.com/.

Comments / 27

Dustin Wilkerson
4d ago

November is gonna be straight pride month where we can separate being normal and not mentally ill or confused or wanting to indoctrinate children.

Reply(1)
8
Eloise Bleakley
3d ago

Do what ever you want to do in private…but quit flaunting it ! I am so sick of all this. Just shows you just want attention

Reply
4
Related
OKC VeloCity

Red Earth Festival returns for an enriched weekend of art and celebration

Established in 1987, the Red Earth Festival is returning to Oklahoma City for its’ 36th installment on June 30. This year’s Native American cultural art showcase will be held at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Center in the Adventure District. Artisans of America’s original people will sell their works of art throughout the three-day festival. The museum’s interactive outdoor venue, Liichokoshkomo, will host hands-on arts and crafts stations, artist demonstrations, live music, and tribal dance: surrounded by inter-tribal dwellings that showcase the diversity of the American West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
kswo.com

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parade#Pride Month#Volunteers#Racism#Okc Pride Inc#Okc Pride Alliance#Lgbtq#Pridefest
okcfox.com

Traffic conditions along I-35 could become 'unmanageable in the coming years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic conditions on I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro could become "unmanageable" in the coming years without significant action being taken, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Chief Engineer Brian Taylor gave a presentation to commissioners on Monday about...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

‘Just farmland’: Normanites fear losing homes, memories to proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike

The morning of Feb. 22, 2022, shook the lives of a military veteran, a mother armed with her son’s strength, a pair of high school sweethearts and a close-knit family of five. The property where their children play, climb trees and grow up could soon turn into a toll road the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says is “for the greater good,” according to OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Peggy Dodd, a senior news reporter with The Daily, met with residents of east Norman whose homes, memories and livelihoods are threatened by the proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
chickashatoday.com

Twisterfest to host 40+ bands

Curtis Hart has been hosting famous Rock and Roll “Hall of Fame” groups and world-renowned artists since 1992 at his Muscle Car Ranch on the south edge of Chickasha. Many of these artists have said Muscle Car Ranch is the coolest Americana venue in the nation. This year the music festival will fall on June 10, 11 and 12 with a wide array of cool musicians taking the stage each night.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Flooding impacts Oklahoma after second day of heavy rainfall

Severe storms continue to move across Oklahoma, bringing another flooding threat to the Sooner State. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:40 a.m. for Grady County. The warning has since expired, and flooding has become the biggest concern throughout Oklahoma. Below is a running blog for severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare Sees Massive Adoption Turnout

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter had lines out the door after waiving adoption fees on Saturday. After waiving all adoption fees due to being severely over capacity, the shelter saw a huge turnout for adoptees. The shelter reported being more than 150 percent over capacity for dogs and more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?. Oklahomans are paying more to fill up than ever before. Oklahoma experts weighed in on what will eventually stop the surge. When prices started to go up earlier this year, experts said they would stop increasing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers have plan to spend $1.8 billion from government

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have a plan to start spending a $1.8 billion check from the federal government. First on the list is mental health. The entire floor will now vote on whether they want $50 million to go toward a new mental health facility in Oklahoma City and a new optometry school for Northeastern State University.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy