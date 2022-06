The quality of life for residents of a city depend on many things. Levels of crime, the availability of parks, recreation services, ease of commuting. As with any opinion the eye of the beholder drives the assessment of how good any one thing is and by extension what would ruin the goodness of said thing. Many of our conflicts about what is acceptable for growth in Davis hinge on what we find acceptable to our quality of life. Many of the arguments for why measure H would ruin Davis are tied to loss of GHG goals, loss of farmland, loss of time commuting, loss of downtown centric vibrancy, loss of small town living.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO