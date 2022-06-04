ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Obituary: Janet Cecile Hunt

By Community Submission
 4 days ago

Janet Cecile Hunt of Newport, RI passed away on May 14, 2022, in Providence, RI. Janet was born in Hempstead, NY to Charles S. Hunt and Marion (Price) Hunt on Nov 20, 1948. She graduated from Seton Hall High School in Patchogue, NY and went on to earn a BA degree...

What’s Up Today: Wednesday, June 8

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 8. 🌊 Rogers High School Class of 2022 will have to wait one more day to graduate. Their graduation has been pushed to Friday, due to weather. 🌊 Look up the next time you’re on Broadway in Newport. The City of Newport’s Public...
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Lisa Guillemette

TIVERTON, RI – Lisa (Dennis) Guillemette, 54, of Tiverton, passed away at home with her family on June 5, 2022 after courageously battling health challenges. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Guillemette. Born and raised on Aquidneck Island, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sheila...
TIVERTON, RI
A double dose of Reineke lifts Lauderdale Yacht Club to Women’s 2v2 Team Race Championship

Newport, R.I. — Two teams built in very different ways clashed in the deciding race of the second annual Women’s 2v2 Team Race, hosted over the weekend the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court. The team from Lauderdale Yacht Club (Fort Lauderalde, Fla.) was based around a core of young sailors who currently race for Boston College and recently finished second at the inaugural InterCollegiate Women’s Team Race Championship. Bristol (R.I.) Yacht Club used a grass-roots approach, cultivating interest and skill with regular Monday night team racing sessions each summer for the past four years. By the slimmest of margins, the kids from Florida won out.
NEWPORT, RI
2022 BankNewport 10 Miler shows off best of Newport views

On Sunday morning, the streets of Newport from Ocean Drive to Bellevue Avenue were filled with the sound of more than 1,500 pairs of running shoes pounding the pavement for the 2022 BankNewport 10 Miler. The weather could not have been more perfect for a road race, with a light breeze and low humidity — a good fortune for the runners, especially the women’s field who saw the standing course record broken by the top two females. At the post-race celebration inside the walls of historic Fort Adams, smiles were plentiful as runners from 27 states and seven foreign countries crossed the finish line.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up This Week: June 6 – 12

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 6 – 12, 2022. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
NEWPORT, RI
Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions June 13 – 15

The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that they will offer employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 13-15. Hospitality Days allows eligible visitors free admission to The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms in Newport, and Green Animals...
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Monday, June 6

Good Morning, today is Monday, June 6, 2022. 🌊 The Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew) is scheduled to visit Newport today. She is the only cruise ship scheduled to visit in June. Up next is the Caribbean Princess on Thursday, July 28. 🌊 Today is the...
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Interview: Peter Holsapple of the dB’s, playing Creative Options Center Thursday, June 9

Music visionary Peter Holsapple is heading to the area for a special show in North Kingstown this Thursday, June 9. The solo show at the Creative Options Center will highlight his music with the groundbreaking band the dB’s, Americana innovators Continental Drifters, as well as his own work. 2022 marks Holsapple’s 50th year as a performer, and he continues to write and record regularly.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Town of Middletown: School Regionalization Committee forming

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JUNE 6, 2022) – A steering committee is being formed to help guide the regionalization process between Middletown and Newport. On Monday night, Councilwoman Barbara A. VonVillas was named as the representative from the Middletown Town Council to the new eight-member board. In addition to Middletown Town...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
‘Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas’ coming to The JPT in December

Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas at The JPT Film & Event Center on Saturday, December 17th at 8 pm. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for years Eileen and her band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas, thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy! Eileen’s Irish and American roots shine throughout the evening’s beautiful mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and of course, foot stomping and hollerin’ roots music. Eileen and the ensemble’s plethora of instruments and voices weave throughout the evening, coupled with Ivers’ signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit and joy of the season.
NEWPORT, RI
Comic – Sour Grapes: Study

Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
SMITHFIELD, RI
St. Columba’s will host its 29th Annual Garden Party on June 11

MIDDLETOWN, RI — Join St. Columba’s for their 29th Annual Garden Party on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the churchyard (55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown, RI)! The spring celebration benefits the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) of Newport; with programs from the Food Pantry and Breakfast Program to child care and health screenings, to books for children and lunch and learn for seniors, the Center is “the hub of the wheel” helping our neighbors access all kinds of services to support their lives.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Laurel Awards honor contributions to Preservation Society

The Preservation Society of Newport County has honored two individuals and one business with its annual Laurel Awards, which recognize special contributions to the organization in the fields of horticulture, artisanship, and volunteerism. The awards will be presented on Thursday, June 9, during the Preservation Society’s Annual Meeting at Rosecliff....
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Ready or Not, IC37 Class jumps into most competitive season yet

The 2022 summer season for the IC37 class officially starts on Friday, with Day 1 of the New York Yacht Club’s 168th Annual Regatta. But the half of the fleet that sat out last weekend’s training session is already behind, according to IC37 class coach Moose McClintock. “The...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport’s Sporting Ticket: The Sailing Museum, International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Audrain Automobile Museum team up to offer a joint access ticket

The Sailing Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum and International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced that they have teamed together to provide access to all three of Newport’s sports museums with just one ticket. Newport’s Sporting Ticket is now available for purchase online and in-person at all three participating museums....
NEWPORT, RI
Obituaries
Obituary: Patricia Anne Bowen

Patricia Anne Bowen, 80, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Patricia was born on August 19, 1941 in Derry, New Hampshire. Patricia was a very kind woman and loved her family. She had the sweetest laugh and could brighten up the whole room. Patricia was very strong, raised 7 children all on her own. She would do anything for the ones she cared about. She will be greatly missed by her family and her spirit will be remembered forever.
DERRY, NH
Opinion: RI must address PFAS

They are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap. They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in thousands...
HEALTH
Rogers High School Graduation moved to Friday, due to weather

Due to the weather forecasted for this Thursday, Newport Public Schools announced today that Rogers High School Class of 2022 Graduation has been moved to Friday at 6:00 pm at Toppa Field at Freebody Park. As of 2:16 pm on Tuesday, the National Weather Service was forecasting for showers, mainly...
NEWPORT, RI

