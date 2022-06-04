Obituary: Janet Cecile Hunt

On Sunday morning, the streets of Newport from Ocean Drive to Bellevue Avenue were filled with the sound of more than 1,500 pairs of running shoes pounding the pavement for the 2022 BankNewport 10 Miler. The weather could not have been more perfect for a road race, with a light breeze and low humidity — a good fortune for the runners, especially the women’s field who saw the standing course record broken by the top two females. At the post-race celebration inside the walls of historic Fort Adams, smiles were plentiful as runners from 27 states and seven foreign countries crossed the finish line.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO