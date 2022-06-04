Obituary: Janet Cecile Hunt

Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas at The JPT Film & Event Center on Saturday, December 17th at 8 pm. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for years Eileen and her band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas, thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy! Eileen’s Irish and American roots shine throughout the evening’s beautiful mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and of course, foot stomping and hollerin’ roots music. Eileen and the ensemble’s plethora of instruments and voices weave throughout the evening, coupled with Ivers’ signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit and joy of the season.
