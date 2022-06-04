Summer Juniors Qualifier Aidan Fuller Commits to NC State

Bella Sims, the number one recruit from the girls high school class of 2023, has elected to swim collegiately in Gainesville. We’re about a year into the recruiting cycle for the high school class of 2023, and so far, the University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lead the nation with 16 verbal commitments for the fall of 2023. Eight of the student-athletes are ranked among the top-20 recruits in the class of 2023 on our respective lists of girls and boys. Moreover, head coach Anthony Nesty has earned verbal nods from both #1 swimmers, Bella Sims and Scotty Buff. The women’s team will also include Julia Podkoscielny (#10), Michaela Mattes (#12), JoJo Ramey (#15), Catie Choate, Lainy Kruger, Grace Rainey, Alex Mitchell, and Melissa Cowen; the men will welcome Jonny Marshall (#10), Caleb Maldari (#16), Andrew Taylor (#20), Josh Parent, Aleksas Savickas, and Evan Keogh.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO