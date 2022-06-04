ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Summer Juniors Qualifier Aidan Fuller Commits to NC State

By Clara Wodny
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

Aidan Fuller, a Summer Juniors qualifier and 2022 graduate from Gainesville, Florida, will join NC State for the 2022-23 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Florida Leads Class of 2023 Verbal Commitments with 16, Including 8 Top-20s

Bella Sims, the number one recruit from the girls high school class of 2023, has elected to swim collegiately in Gainesville. We’re about a year into the recruiting cycle for the high school class of 2023, and so far, the University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lead the nation with 16 verbal commitments for the fall of 2023. Eight of the student-athletes are ranked among the top-20 recruits in the class of 2023 on our respective lists of girls and boys. Moreover, head coach Anthony Nesty has earned verbal nods from both #1 swimmers, Bella Sims and Scotty Buff. The women’s team will also include Julia Podkoscielny (#10), Michaela Mattes (#12), JoJo Ramey (#15), Catie Choate, Lainy Kruger, Grace Rainey, Alex Mitchell, and Melissa Cowen; the men will welcome Jonny Marshall (#10), Caleb Maldari (#16), Andrew Taylor (#20), Josh Parent, Aleksas Savickas, and Evan Keogh.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy