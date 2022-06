GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in an overnight shooting along Augusta Road. Deputies say they were called just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a business located at 6320 Augusta Road. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO