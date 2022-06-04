ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Sephora has soft opening Monday in Kohl's store in Topeka. It's one of 400 new locations.

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6EvA_0g0PfFDP00

Kohl’s is adding a 2,500-square-foot Sephora location to its store in Topeka in coming days.

Sephora will feature professionally trained advisers offering beauty consultations and assistance with finding products.

What will Sephora provide at the Topeka Kohl's?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iO4KA_0g0PfFDP00

Inside the new location, customers will find a curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands. Such brands will include Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collections, according to a news release.

"We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer.

The news release said in addition to expanding to 400 more stores, Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands.

Two of those six brands include Versace and Voluspa.

More: See the foods coming at the Olive Café, a Mediterranean restaurant opening in Topeka

When will Sephora open at Kohl’s Topeka?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUCFj_0g0PfFDP00

Sephora will host a "soft opening" on Monday, according to the local Kohl's store manager. The grand opening will be on Friday.

Kohl’s in Shawnee, 15500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, will also add a Sephora location next Friday.

Sephora customers can find the nearest location to them using this map.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Sephora has soft opening Monday in Kohl's store in Topeka. It's one of 400 new locations.

Comments / 1

Related
tonyskansascity.com

The Dotte Reveals Whataburger Traffic Plan

A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Topeka#Fashion#The Topeka Kohl#Rare Beauty#Nars#Olaplex#Clinique#Sephora Collections#Versace
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Country Club Plaza Marriott Suffers Double Shooting

Since the 2020 BLM riot/uprising on the Country Club Plaza — The iconic entertainment district has never been the same. It's important to remember that Mayor Q as at the forefront of these protests shouting "no justice, no peace" in the company of protesters who were targeting police in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder.
KSNT News

Warning: ‘All human contact with the cove should be avoided’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains has caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works. The Shawnee County Public Works Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee, especially in the area of the 2nd cove […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

The 1897 Kansas City Workhouse that looks like a historic castle has evolved through decades in the 18th & Vine District

Kansas City Workhouse.Photo by Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What's known as the Kansas City Workhouse was built in 1897. Back then, it was called the workhouse castle. The medieval design of this building housed prisoners of minor crimes (beggars and drunks back in the day). The first prisoners made limestone building blocks to build the jail.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lawrence Post

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have expanded public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae to include four new locations

Marion County, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the Marion Reservoir is at a Hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Marion Reservoir and is closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on the reservoir until conditions improve to acceptable levels.
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Mayor Q Rebuilds Country Club Plaza He Helped Destory

A good will gesture earns social media high praise by paid hacks, dimwits, plebs and partisan trolls of all sorts. After a social media flex and scant details, here's part of the story . . . "A representative from Lucas’ office said the mayor has held several recent conversations with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy