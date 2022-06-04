ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Crossing guard caught on video shoving and cursing at student

By Susan Edelman, Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A hot-tempered crossing guard repeatedly pushed and berated a student outside the Queens Metropolitan HS campus, shocking video obtained by The Post shows.

It was unclear what set off the guard, who was removed from her post after the Tuesday confrontation, officials said. The NYPD is probing the disturbing incident.

At the start of the 55-second clip, the guard utters, “Ok, stupid?” and shoves the youth, before angrily demanding, “Listen … listen … pay attention when I’m talking to you, you stupid ass.”

“Don’t f–king touch me,” the student says as he tries to walk away.

The guard stops him: “I’m here to save your stupid ass. What you did, right, you could have risked my life and yours. Do you understand that? Do you understand that?” the guard barks, pointing a finger in the student’s face. The student seems to be breathing heavily.

The guard cuts off and bumps into the kid, who finally yells, “Stop touching me, bro!”

The Queens Metropolitan High School, where an incident occurred between a student and a crossing guard. 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., Queens.
Matthew McDermott for NY Post

The guard responds, “Then f–king stop. Then f–king … I’m talking to you.”

The student shoots back: “Stop touching me bro. I don’t want to talk to you, bro. Leave me the f–k alone. You helped me cross the street, now f–k the f–k off.”

The relentless crossing guard finishes by saying, “Listen, on my watch you put somebody in danger and yourself. How would it feel, okay, when you get that f–king phone call, alright?”

The student told the crossing guard not to touch him after being shoved,

Earlier in the tape, the person apparently recording the confrontation is heard saying, “I’m going to get her fired.”

The crossing guard was stationed on Metropolitan Avenue outside the campus entrance. The building also houses the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School, or MELS, and a program for kids with disabilities.

The student was not interested in talking to the crossing guard.

On Wednesday morning, Queens Metropolitan Principal Saida Rodriguez emailed families about the altercation after it came up at a community Zoom meeting Tuesday night.

“The crossing guard is no longer on our campus. The student is safe,” she wrote.

Rodriguez said the matter was immediately reported to the NYPD — which employs and supervises school crossing guards — as well as the city Department of Education, the Department of Community Affairs and the Borough Safety Director. “Please know we take these situations very seriously,” she wrote, adding, “This incident reminds us of the importance of the saying: ‘If you see something, say something.'”

The NYPD said the crossing guard “is suspended without pay” and “the incident is under internal review.” A spokesman would not name the employee or answer any questions about the incident.

Comments / 2

Jameson2021
4d ago

Not knowing the entire story the kid has a mouth on him obviously. I blame the parents,a crossing guard’s job is stressful enough without having a disrespectful kid to boot

Reply
3
