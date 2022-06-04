How Ime Udoka’s ‘real basketball’ detour to Brooklyn helped him get the Celtics to the NBA Finals

Seemingly every year, teams in the NBA (and the NFL, for that matter) would churn their coaches in a game of musical chairs. The dearth of black coaches would be pointed out, and then summarily ignored.

Until now.

In the past calendar year, eight head coaching jobs went to black men. For the first time, the NBA — whose membership of current players is almost three-quarters black — now has half its head coaching positions filled by black men. Leading that rookie class of hires is Ime Udoka, who stepped out of Steve Nash’s shadow as a Nets assistant and into the spotlight of leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Oh, and to a stunning Game 1 come-from-behind victory at favored Golden State .

“If you’re asking me, I don’t understand what took so long, to be honest,” said the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown before the series with the Warriors began. “I think that, of course, now it’s a great thing to see and you see a lot of coaches that are getting an opportunity to flourish in these moments. Ime is a product of that. First-year head coach in the Finals, which is…I don’t know how many times that’s been done before. Overall, that’s an example — not just in the NBA, but our society as a whole. … Opportunity is important.

“There’s things that systemically go on that keep people out of positions that may go unnoticed, like opportunities, etc. Those make the biggest differences in the world. Not being able to go to school, not being able to get in school, not being able to get jobs, not being able to get houses, not being able to do things that you should have the right to do, obviously, is important. Of course, this is the NBA and we’re talking about that; but that can be related to a grand scheme of things that goes on in America.”

A 6-foot-6 swingman, Ime Udoka played the majority of his 316 NBA games off the bench. Getty Images

There are seven black coaches who were in their current jobs last season. In the past 12 months they’ve been joined by Portland’s Chauncey Billups, New Orleans’ Willie Green, Dallas’ Jason Kidd, Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, Washington’s Wes Unseld Jr., the Lakers’ Darvin Ham and Golden State assistant Mike Brown, who’ll take over Sacramento after he’s done coaching against Udoka.

And while Udoka looks like a can’t-miss home run now, it’s important to remember he hadn’t missed — he’d just never been given his shot. After bouncing around the NBA with five different teams over seven seasons as a player, Udoka became an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio from 2012 to 2019. He then moved to Philadelphia to work on Brett Brown’s bench for a season before joining Nash in Brooklyn for the 2020-21 campaign.

He finally was handed his own team a year ago, when Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca promoted head coach Brad Stevens to team president, and hired Udoka off the Nets’ bench . He’s already surpassed anything Stevens did.

“While I’m particularly proud [that] 50 percent of our head coaches are black now, the goal is that that’s not newsworthy, and that when people are hired the first reaction isn’t the color of their skin,” commissioner Adam Silver said at a pre-Finals press conference.

“What we’re also seeing — and this is something [the NBA is] very much focused on — is the emergence of a whole new class of former players who’ve moved into head coaching positions. Incidentally, thank you Gregg Popovich: He practically runs an academy there for future coaches.”

Indeed, Udoka who also played for Popovich, got the kind of elite NBA tutelage any assistant would dream of. But the Nigerian-born Udoka admits he had to get out from under Popovich’s wing and learn hard lessons about the NBA in all its dysfunction, figure out how to deal with strong personalities and superstars.

Udoka said his time as an assistant under Gregg Popovich gave him the foundation of his coaching philosophy but added that he need to experience other team situations to prepare himself to be a head coach. NBAE via Getty Images

“He’s a player’s coach,” Kevin Durant said. “He played the game. The NBA is a grind, so he understands the work you’d have to put in each day individually.

“He’s played with some of the greatest players of all time and under arguably one of the greatest coaches in any sport, so it’s a lot of knowledge he gained from there and [as] an assistant coach for so long. He just went through the grind as a player and as a coach, and throughout that time he just understood what winning basketball is like.”

And possibly how to see drama coming before it starts. To that end, having spent a year in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons before Brown got fired may have been useful. So, too, was his time dealing with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn.

“I’ve stated quite a number of times how beneficial it was to get out of San Antonio and get back to the real NBA,” Udoka half-joked this week. “Seven years in San Antonio and the foundation and the base of who I am as a coach and who I was as a player was beneficial. But to leave for those two years was probably just as much, if not more, invaluable for my preparation to be a head coach, due to a lot of reasons.

“Some situations, obviously in Philadelphia with winning on the line and getting fired after that; Brooklyn, an intense situation with a win-now mentality and superstar players. … all bode well for me going forward. San Antonio is a little bit of a fairy tale, Boy Scouts, and (they) do whatever you ask. I needed to get back to the real side of the NBA that I was in as a player. That helped me navigate some of the things earlier this year.”

Udoka employed some of the strategies he saw Nets’ opponents use in his one season as Steve Nash’s assistant when he faced Brooklyn with his Celtics in the first round this year. NBAE via Getty Images

And there was plenty to navigate.

Boston was languishing with a losing record well into January and fell to 23-24 after losing to Portland on the 21st of the month. So Udoka changed things. He shortened the rotation and empowered Marcus Smart as the floor general — which, in turn, led to his Defensive Player of the Year breakthrough.

The Celtics closed out the season on a 28-7 run, rising from 11th in the Eastern Conference — and outside of the play-in — to second. And Boston’s playoff run has been even better.

He’s put the lessons he learned in Brooklyn to good use; both having seen Brown and Jayson Tatum from afar, and knowing how he wanted to develop them as not just scorers but also playmakers.

“Just watching their skill set, playing against them for two years in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, got to see them firsthand and see their scoring ability,” said Udoka.

But his season with the Nets also paid dividends when facing his former team and old boss in the first round of the playoffs this year. He’d seen how physical the Milwaukee Bucks had been with Brooklyn’s Big Three in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, and put that to use in smothering Durant.

“I’d say there’s a huge benefit from that,” Udoka said of how his time with Nash helped him prepare for this year’s showdown with his former team. Udoka also took some insights from his time coaching with Erik Spoelstra on Team USA and from the experiences Celtics assistants Ben Sullivan got in Milwaukee and Aaron Miles had with Golden State. too. “It’s benefitted all of us going forward,” Udoka said.

Udoka’s decision to give Marcus Smart a larger role midway through this season helped turn around Boston’s fortunes. Getty Images

The work Udoka has put in guiding Boston past the Nets, the defending champion Bucks (with two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer) and the top-seeded Heat (led by Spoelstra) has drawn raves. And in Thursday’s Game 1, he got the edge on three-time champion Steve Kerr — and the Warriors’ attention.

“You respect and admire that everyone is defending,” Draymond Green said of the Celtics the day before Game 1. There’s not a guy who comes on the floor who isn’t giving 110 percent on that side of the ball. You have to give a lot of respect to Ime,” “That’s not a much different squad than we’ve seen the past few years. Yet, more has been required of them, and they have answered that bell. ”

The Nets’ decision to defer the draft pick they received from Philadelphia in the Harden trade to next year gives them two first-rounders in 2023. More than just providing the team two first-round swings in what’s regarded as a deeper draft, it gives the Nets flexibility when they may need it.

While recent reports of Brooklyn being in the repeater tax are not accurate — it won’t be this season or next — owner Joe Tsai is staring at what could be a staggering luxury tax bill for the 2023-24 season. Three years into the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, they have just one playoff series victory. A selection at No. 23 this year likely wasn’t going to bring a rookie who could crack the rotation or a veteran of note. But should they have another unsatisfactory campaign and major changes be required, having two first-rounders will give them assets in a better draft to possibly use in altering the roster.

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. may find himself reunited with workout partner Kyrie Irving should he not be drafted later this month. Getty Images

Speaking of the NBA Draft, 112 early entry candidates pulled out of this year’s already-weak class. The Nets don’t have a single first- or second-round pick, but you can expect them to be targeting projected second-round prospects who fall out of the draft altogether. Rutgers All-Big Ten forward Ron Harper Jr. could fit that mold.

Harper — who averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 boards and shot 40 percent from 3-point range — worked out with Irving while the former was in his offseason and the latter was on sabbatical due to his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine. If Harper goes undrafted, the smallball four might be an Exhibit 10 candidate.

CSKA Moscow center Nikola Milutinov could help ease the Nets’ need for size should he want to play for Brooklyn, which has his NBA rights. Euroleague Basketball via Getty

Center Andre Drummond has posted several Instagram videos of himself wearing a variety of Nets gear; but he’s an unrestricted free agent, and it’s unclear if Brooklyn will be willing to give him more than another league minimum deal, or if he’s willing to play for that again. If the two sides don’t agree on something, the Nets could be in the center market.

Coincidentally, Nets stash pick Nikola Milutinov reportedly wants out of CSKA Moscow after being suspended from play due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. GM Sean Marks was in the San Antonio front office in 2015 and advocated for the Spurs to draft the 7-foot, 220-pound traditional center. Marks also asked for Milutinov’s rights as part of the multi-team Spencer Dinwiddie trade last offseason.

Milutinov’s season will end this weekend, with Game 7 of the Russian League Finals. He could well prefer a European destination, but his CSKA exit seems a fait accompli, and Brooklyn maintains good relations with former Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov’s old club. They can pay up to $800,000 toward a buyout.