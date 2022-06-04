ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule (Updated June 4, 2022)

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NCAA baseball tournament got underway Friday, June 3. There were no major upsets in the first round of regional play, as no national top 16 seeds lost games. However, 16 teams will potentially be eliminated Saturday, pending weather and makeups. The Miami regional games were postponed until...

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: ESPN Makes Tough Mistake During College Baseball Finish

ESPN made a brutal mistake during the Florida-Central Michigan baseball game on Sunday. Central Michigan was down by one in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and everything was on the line. A walk-off hit would send Central Michigan to the Gainesville Regional Final while a loss would end its season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. Alabama football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY
Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
