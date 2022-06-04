ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Latest Softball Rankings Out

By Mark McHugh
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Iowa High School Softball Rankings are out. The rankings are compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 8 8 Martensdale-St, Marys 4-0 10. 9 Sigourney 5-1 7 10 Clarksville 7-0 11. 11 Belle Plaine 6-1 NR. 12 Highland 4-2...

kiwaradio.com

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa Senate District 5 battle ends with victory for

In the June 7 GOP primary, Rowley, a musician and insurance agent, is running against Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, to see who will represent the newly formed Iowa Senate District 5. The large newly-drawn district includes all of Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago counties, as well as a portion of northern Clay County, including a sliver of Spencer. Major cities in the district include Spirit Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Algona and Forest City.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bad fan behavior causing high school sports to lose officials

Iowa’s best burger is facing a challenge from New York. Survivors of deadly Texas school shooting to testify on Capitol Hill. Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas will testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller to face...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Albia Newspapers

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa drivers could run into road closures Sunday due to Ironman triathlon

AMES, Iowa — Six central Iowa roadways and ramps will be closed Sunday, June 12, starting at 6 a.m. The Ironman North American Championship race begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Gray’s Lake. Athletes will then go for a 112-mile bike ride and then finish with a 26.2-mile run on trails with a downtown finish line.
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Republican Primary Area Contested Races Results

Primary Election results are in for area Republican contested races. In State Senate District 3, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and O'Brien counties ...Lynn Evans defeated Anthony LaBruna 65-percent to 35-percent. Evans received 3,548 votes. In State Senate District 5, which includes Clay and Palo Alto counties...Dave Rowley with...
CHEROKEE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream. You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
IOWA STATE
jioforme.com

A crop that grows well in southern Iowa

Planting was completed on Memorial Day weekend for farmers in southwestern Iowa. Duane Aistrope says he is happy with the emergence of corn. “The ones we planted early look really good. They are starting to absorb nitrogen and the greens are a little better.”. He told the brownfield that...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Historical Society Mobile Museum To Visit Our Area This Summer

Northwest Iowa — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hit the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. And the mobile museum will be in our area later this summer. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE

