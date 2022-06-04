ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

Two officers hit during pursuit in West Carrollton

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A police pursuit took place in West Carrollton Friday night.

Two police were hit heading west bound on Main Street. The pursuit was reported at 10:40 p.m., according to dispatch.

The Dayton Police are investigating the incident.

DAYTON, OH
