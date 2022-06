Gas prices rose more in Michigan than any other state in the country in the past week, AAA reports, inflating Michigan's pump prices to some of the highest in the country. Michigan gas prices rose 45 cents in the past week, according to AAA, making the price in the state the 10th highest in the country, just behind Washington, D.C. The average price for a gallon of gas reported Monday was $5.057, well above the national average of $4.865 and higher than almost any other Midwestern state other than Illinois.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO