Red wine vinegar is a pantry staple that's used to deglaze pans, marinate meat or lentil soup, but it's also delightful in lighter applications like dressing a green salad. Red wine vinegar is one of our go-to ingredients for transforming recipes from good to great, but what really is it, anyway? And what can you use as a substitute for red wine vinegar?

RECIPES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO