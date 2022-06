MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure centered over southern Iowa will move eastward today, passing by to the south of Wisconsin. The low will bring the likelihood of rain to the southern part of the state during the morning as low level moisture surges northward. Temperatures will be below average with readings topping off in the middle 60s. High pressure will then take over and bring a little sunshine as soon as this evening.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO