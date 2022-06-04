ODNR Accepting Grant Proposals to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands ODNR Accepting Grant Proposals to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) recently awarded $30,000 in micro-grants to help new farmers across the state recover from the pandemic. Two of the eight farms selected are local to the Mount Vernon area, including Jesse Rickard and Chelsea Gandy of Fox Hollow Farm Naturally of Knox County, and Taylor Wiggins of From Scratch Farm of Licking County. A release by OEFFA said that the funds are for offsetting the costs of operating a farm, such as things like buying a manure spreader or paying for electrical system upgrades. Funds were made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program. Nearly $550,000 was requested by 127 applicants, showing the high demand from beginning farmers that have been impacted by the pandemic.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO