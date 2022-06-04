ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ODNR Accepting Grant Proposals to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands ODNR Accepting Grant Proposals to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is offering up to $17 million in grants for projects that will encourage economic and community development across Ohio. The Division of Mineral Resources Management (DMRM) is accepting applications for projects that will eliminate hazards left behind by mining activity and/or...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards $3.9 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio)— Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $3.9 million to 16 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the third round of his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program while visiting Springfield this morning. The Springfield Police Division is receiving a grant of $305,206.94 to combat crime with new video technology and automatic license plate readers that will be used to quickly gather actionable intelligence to help investigate and solve incidents of gun violence in high-crime areas.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Avoid this weed in Ohio that's poisonous to both humans and animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's a weed that's poisonous to both humans and animals that experts are saying to avoid this summer. It's called poison hemlock and according to researchers, it's one of the deadliest plants in North America. Researchers with the Ohio State University's Buckeye Yard and Garden onLine...
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
richlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
