Woman expected to survive overnight shooting

 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that sent one woman from Rochester to the hospital.

Officers say it happened in the area of Atlantic Avenue near Merriman Street just after 3 a.m.

The RPD said while responding officers were investigating, a private vehicle had taken a 23-year-old woman to an area hospital and that she was shot at least one time. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Merriman Street was closed briefly, but has since re-opened. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

