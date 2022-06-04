Woman expected to survive overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that sent one woman from Rochester to the hospital.

Officers say it happened in the area of Atlantic Avenue near Merriman Street just after 3 a.m.

The RPD said while responding officers were investigating, a private vehicle had taken a 23-year-old woman to an area hospital and that she was shot at least one time. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Merriman Street was closed briefly, but has since re-opened. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

