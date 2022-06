Sea turtle season is underway in Florida and that means those living along the beach need to do their part to minimize dangers to the surrounding environments. The season lasts from May 1–October 31. Between 40,000 and 84,000 sea turtles use the state’s beaches to host their nests each summer. The creatures emerge from the waters in the middle of the night, dig a hole in the dry sand, lay their eggs, cover the hole, and then return to the water. Sea turtles have an incubation period of about 2 months.

