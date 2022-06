BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 6:45 a.m. when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third homicide investigation in the southwestern neighborhood within a week. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

