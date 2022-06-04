Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating.

