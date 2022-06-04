ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the...

abc7chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy among 4 shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A teenager and three others were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the three victims were near a courtyard area in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown offender approached. The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Perry. At about 10 p.m., the teen was walking when a male approached on foot and fired shots, striking him in the left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

Chicago woman says stranger moved into vacant Chatham home, refuses to leave

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago woman said she listed her Chatham home for sale but shortly after a stranger moved in and is refusing to leave. Danielle Cruz said she was proud when she bought this home, and prouder still after renovating it. She was excited to sell it. But a stranger moved right in, and when she called police they told her there wasn’t much they can do.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Steger woman, 45, killed after SUV strikes light pole on I-94

CHICAGO - A Steger woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a light pole late Monday night on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police. The 45-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-94 near 130th Street when her 2002 red Kia Sportage left the road and struck a light pole around 11:20 p.m., state police said.
STEGER, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men burned, hospitalized after falling on CTA tracks during fight on platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire crews respond to extra-alarm fire in Homan Square; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire on the West Side early Sunday morning.The fire started at a two-story apartment on the 3700 block of West Lexington Street around 3 a.m. Flames can be seen on the rear porch and stairs of the building. Buildings on both sides of the apartment were also threatened by the fire.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL

