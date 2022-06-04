Free Fishing Weekend

Severe weather is possible across Indiana this afternoon and evening. “We do have that potential, especially as we head through the afternoon hours. It’s looking like it will happen around 3 to 5 pm, when we see that peak heating of the day. I think our main threat with these storms later on today is the potential for some damaging wind, but I think there is an isolated tornado chance as well. I think the chances for a tornado are slim, but we can’t completely rule that out,” said Stephanie Mead, WISH-TV meteorologist.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO