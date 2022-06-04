ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Free Fishing Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana offers four Free Fishing Days each year to provide Indiana residents with opportunities to...

DNR Looking to Purchase More Land

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking to buy more land that it can use for future conservation projects throughout the state. The DNR’s Land Acquisition Division has announced that it is essentially reviving the state Bicentennial Nature Trust (BNT) program, in the form of the Next Level Conservation Trust.
State Republicans Finalizing Candidate List

Indiana Republicans will have two four-way contests to complete their statewide ticket at their convention next week. About 1,800 delegates from across Indiana will gather at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 18th to choose the party’s nominees for treasurer and secretary of state. Newton County Commissioner Kyle Conrad...
Abbott Nutrition Resumes Production at Michigan Factory

Abbott Nutrition has announced they are restarting production of baby formula in their Michigan factory. That factory closed in February after the FDA closed them down over concerns of contamination. Abbott says they’ll first focus production on formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few...
State Funds Available for Recycling Projects

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says there is grant money available for recycling projects from the Recycling Market Development Program. The IDEM says candidates may seek a grant ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. Proposals will be accepted through June 15, 2022. Final funding determinations will be made this...
Gov. Holcomb to Announce Choice for Next Supreme Court Justice

Governor Holcomb has until Monday to announce his choice for Indiana’s next Supreme Court justice. Under Indiana law, a nonpartisan nominating commission takes applications and conducts interviews. Holcomb’s pick must be one of the commission’s three finalists, who were announced in April. Holcomb says the candidates’ judicial...
Chances for Severe Weather Today

Severe weather is possible across Indiana this afternoon and evening. “We do have that potential, especially as we head through the afternoon hours. It’s looking like it will happen around 3 to 5 pm, when we see that peak heating of the day. I think our main threat with these storms later on today is the potential for some damaging wind, but I think there is an isolated tornado chance as well. I think the chances for a tornado are slim, but we can’t completely rule that out,” said Stephanie Mead, WISH-TV meteorologist.
