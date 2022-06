INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only nine Indiana counties on Tuesday still had the average price of under $5 for a gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports show. Meanwhile, Indiana’s average rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive day, hitting $5.24 a gallon as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That price was 5 cents more than Monday, 48 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 cents more than a week ago, and $2.18 more than a year ago. Indiana’s average soared above $5 on Monday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO