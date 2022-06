Due to the pandemic, it has been a long three years since members of the Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club were able to meet in person for our annual membership meeting. That hiatus finally came to an end on Saturday, June 4. Over sixty members converged on the Knights of Columbus Building on DP Road to meet, be briefed, elect officers, and enjoy a tasty lunch. There was a lot to discuss and catch up on as a club, as well for individual members being able to meet in person again.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO