ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Campaign to unionize Starbucks coffee shops reaches El Paso with union election set

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story was updated to show that the El Paso living wage calculated by MIT was for the beginning of 2022.

A fledgling campaign to unionize thousands of employees at thousands of Starbucks coffee shops nationwide has reached El Paso.

Margie Roman, 26, a barista for a year at the Starbucks at The Fountains at Farah shopping center in East Central El Paso, gathered enough support in April from over half of her 25 co-workers to force an election on whether workers want to be represented by the national Workers United union.

The Philadelphia-based union represents about 86,000 workers nationwide in several industries, including food service. It's an affiliate of the giant Service Employees International Union.

About 100 corporate-owned Starbucks stores nationwide have unionized so far.

The Farah store election is scheduled to be held by the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, via mailed ballots from June 17 to July 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVZxV_0g0PVYS200

“I like the job,” but not the work environment, Roman said during a telephone interview.

What’s needed are higher wages, more affordable health insurance, more than part-time work hours and job security, Roman said.

“At any given moment, they can fire us or remove us from the schedule. A union would guarantee us security,” she asserted.

Roman said she’s looking for a second job because she's only allowed to work about 22 hours per week – a problem for many Starbucks employees.

A “Union Solidarity Day” event scheduled for June 4 outside the Farah Starbucks was canceled because workers fear it may have cost them their jobs, Roman said via text message.

As part of the event, Roman urged Starbucks customers via Instagram to order their drinks not by their name but with words supporting the union, such as "Starbucks Union," and "Union Yes." Some customers who support the unionization effort have been doing that at Starbucks stores across the country and in El Paso, Roman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDbFg_0g0PVYS200

Union claims of Starbucks' union-busting efforts denied by company

El Paso’s Roman and Workers United officials said unionizing efforts have been met with union-busting tactics from Starbucks management.

A Starbucks corporate spokesperson, in an email, said, "Any claims of union busting are false. We support our partners' (employees) right to organize."

Also, company officials are talking to local store leaders about scheduling adjustments, the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwHyf_0g0PVYS200

Workers United has filed more than 180 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming Starbucks' officials are illegally interfering with unionizing efforts, including firing some people involved in union organizing, a union official said.

The Starbucks spokesperson said the company has "fully honored the process laid out by the NLRB" for union organizing.

Starbucks countering with $15 minimum wage, other improvements

For more than a year, Starbucks officials have been touting improvements for workers, including increasing the company’s starting wage to $15 per hour nationally by Aug. 1 and incremental increases thereafter. New hires already are getting the new starting wage.

Roman, who earns $12 per hour, said a $15 minimum wage is not sufficient "if you're allowed to work only 20 to 22 hours per week."

A living wage in El Paso County was $14.34 per hour at the start of 2022 for a single, full-time worker with no children, and much higher for workers with children, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator.

More: Workers' shortage bad for employers, but good for job hunters in El Paso, elsewhere

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, who retired in 2018, returned to the company in April as interim chief executive officer with a mission to restore the company’s once shiny reputation and good relationship with its workers.

In a May 3 letter to workers, after visiting stores around the country, Schultz wrote that the visits “only deepened my commitment and affirmed the need to take bold action to restore your trust and belief in Starbucks. “

That same day, he announced several improvements for stores, additional wage increases for certain workers, improved worker training, a phone app for workers to better communicate with company officials, and other changes.

Casey Moore, a barista and union organizer at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, where the Starbucks union campaign was born in the summer of 2021, said the higher minimum wage and other changes are Starbucks’ response to union organizing efforts.

“Ultimately it comes down to having a democratic workplace. This is a billion-dollar company that made record-breaking profits during a global pandemic” while many workers can’t pay their bills, Moore said.

Starbucks' sales increased 24% in fiscal year 2021 to $29 billion, and its profit increased 352% to $4.2 billion, including $864.5 million from the sale of its ownership in a South Korea joint venture, the company reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozDje_0g0PVYS200

The union organizing campaign is "worker driven and worker led" with support of the union, Moore said.

The union is adding more ammo. It recently announced it will form a Strike and Defense Fund for the Starbucks campaign with initial funding of $1 million.

Union election petitions filed for 270 Starbucks stores so far

About 270 corporate-owned Starbucks stores have filed petitions with the NLRB for union elections in 37 states, including 10 stores in seven Texas cities, including the Farah store in El Paso, a Workers United official reported.

Out of those, 123 elections have been held with 103 wins, 12 losses, and eight pending challenges.

More: Looking for a place to eat? Check out these 5 restaurants expanding in El Paso

Once an election is certified by the NLRB, Starbucks officials must negotiate a labor contract with the union. Each store is to have its own contract as it now stands, Moore said.

For the union to win, it needs just over 50% of ballots cast by store workers to approve representation by the union, a union official said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com ; @vickolenc on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Campaign to unionize Starbucks coffee shops reaches El Paso with union election set

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Iconic lower valley small business struggles employees

EL PASO, Texas — Nationally small businesses have been struggling to find employees even though the number of job openings are increasing. Hamburger Inn is a lower valley staple that was known for being open 24/7 but that changed during the pandemic. Customers were hoping that this iconic restaurant...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Complaint filed against Mayor by El Paso councilman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Pro Tempore and El Paso Representative, Peter Svarzbien, filed a code of conduct complaint Monday against Mayor Oscar Leeser. The complaint comes following a heated discussion after a city council meeting where they were discussing a veto on the city managers contract extension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
elpasomatters.org

Svarzbein says Leeser threatened ‘shut your mouth, or I’ll shut it for you’

Update 9:10 p.m. June 6: This story has been updated to include comments from city Rep. Isabel Salcido. City Rep. Peter Svarzbein is alleging that Mayor Oscar Leeser threatened him with physical violence in February, an accusation that Leeser disputes. Another city representative who witnessed the incident largely backs Svarzbein’s account.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans voice opinions on gun reform during town hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans voiced their opinions during a gun violence town hall hosted by House Democrats. “When are we gonna do something?” questioned one El Pasoan, as he spoke about the types of guns and ammo available. “All I know is I would give my life for those students, now I […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric say they’re prepared for the upcoming heatwave, customers using more power

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Electric officials say the utility is prepared for an upcoming demand, as customers use more electricity during the summer months. El Paso Electric serves over 450,000 customers throughout the El Paso and Las Cruces area. Omar Gallegos, the Vice President of Transmission and Distribution at El Paso Electric, said The post El Paso Electric say they’re prepared for the upcoming heatwave, customers using more power appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'March of our Lives' rally to be held in El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A March of our Lives rally will be held in El Paso on Saturday. The rally will take place at San Jacinto Plaza at 10 a.m. The gun-control activist group March for Our Lives will hold protests across the nation following the Uvalde school shooting.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Moore
Person
Howard Schultz
KTSM

Mutt Mondays: Shelters hosting Emergency Foster Event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to adopt, El Paso Animal Services is the right choice. The shelter is at critical capacity with over 1,000 animals waiting to be adopted. This situation extends to a national scope with unfortunately adoptions numbers going down. Most of the pets found at […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Business owners, residents express concern over theft, other crimes

Here are comments from people speaking at the June 2 Las Cruces Home Builders Association (LCHBA) meeting and the June 6 Las Cruces City Council work session. • “People who are breaking the law should be punished… regardless of demographics,” said Las Cruces homebuilder Mike Fraembs of Arista Development. Theft and vandalism contribute to price increases for new homes, he said. “We all have to join together and support each other,” Fraembs said.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Union Workers#Union Busting#Election Local#Mit#Nlrb
El Paso News

Officials ask for help as shelter houses 1k+ cats, dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is hosting an emergency foster event for large dogs and kittens as they are currently housing over 1,000 animals. Shelter officials say that, every year during the summer months, more pets tend to enter El Paso Animal Services. The two Emergency Foster Events will match at least 40 dogs with temporary foster homes, or to find families willing to foster kittens until they reach adoptable age.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Council revisits Mayor’s City Manager Contract veto

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A special meeting will be held by City Council Monday to revisit city manager, Tommy Gonzalez’s contract. The special session comes after mayor Oscar Lesser issued veto city councils’ decision last month to extend his existing contract.  This is the second time mayor Leeser has issued a veto over the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTSM

El Paso’s 28th traffic fatality recorded this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, June 5th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to Copia Street and La Luz Avenue for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that around 3 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound behind a Hyundai Elantra driven by Juan Vasquez, both […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso county leaders discuss creating gun safety storage program

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County leaders are looking for ways to curb all forms of gun violence, not just mass shootings, throughout the Borderland. This comes after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 people dead,. A discussion about creating a gun safety storage program...
EL PASO, TX
elpasopolitics.com

The El Paso Democrats “Party Town” And The Good Government League’s Attacks On El Paso Hispanic Voters

In 1907, El Paso was the only Texas city that was considered a “party town.” A “party town” was a city dominated by one political party. In the 1900’s, El Paso like the rest of Texas, was politically dominated by the Democratic Party. El Paso’s Democrats were the only Democrats in the state organizing municipal elections around “party tickets.” According to a 1907 letter to the newspaper, the El Paso Democrats, who were “in the majority” wanted to “hog all the offices” by “drawing party lines” in municipal elections. Another issue facing El Paso was election fraud. To address these two issues, an organization was formed in El Paso. It was the Good Government League. [1]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy