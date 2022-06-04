ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
WSVN-TV

Crews cap sewage spill near Miami River caused by weekend showers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami have capped a sewage spill caused by incessant rainfall in the area. 7News cameras on Sunday captured crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as they worked to clean up the spill. Officials said more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into...
Flood Watch in Effect

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Miami-Dade and Metro Miami-Dade. * WHEN…Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other...
Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
Half of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; infections keep climbing

Florida’s frequent every day COVID-19 situations climbed one different 11% beforehand week — the tenth consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one different 21% over the an identical seven-day interval of Could 21-27. Meaning 10 counties, containing nearly half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” group ranges of COVID-19, primarily based on federal suggestions. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends that residents placed on masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Seaside, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
