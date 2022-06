HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville. A cause of death for both men has yet to be released. […]

