PDF: Houston City Council agenda for Monday night

Allegations were made, insults lobbed and obscenities thrown out last Tuesday night at Houston City Hall. It was a meeting of the Houston City Council, where the agenda was to discuss filling employee vacancies, but most of the 25-minute meeting involved hearing from three city workers — two of them departing. Mayor Willy Walker called the meeting.
Houston’s Industrial Development Authority has decided to start improvements at the Northeast Industrial Park east of the chamber’s fairgrounds off North U.S. 63. The goal is to bring new jobs to the community. Two members of the organization, Brad Rees and Chris Strickland, attended the Monday Houston City...
Joyce Marie Ellison, age 73 years, one month, and three days, was born April 30, 1949, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of Herlin and Vernia (Stubbs) Collins. She began her new life in heaven on June 2, 2022, at 2:07 p.m. Joyce was married to Jack Ellison on Oct....
A woman from Houston was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop in Texas County Tuesday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Victoria M. Waldrop, 34, was arrested on charges of a Texas County warrant for a moving traffic violation. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Beverly Kay Dillon, age 73, was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bucyrus, Mo., to Raymond and Eleanor (Gourley) Stilley. She went home to Jesus on June 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Leroy, Janet,...
First responders were called early Sunday evening to a reported accident near Knox Drive and U.S. 63 north of Houston. The Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Houston Rural Fire Department and EMS were called. It involved a passenger car and one mini-van. No one was reported...
Services for Lois B. Kirkman, 96, of West Plains, are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Mrs. Kirkman, a retired educator, was a longtime Houston resident. Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be at Pine Lawn...
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Mike E.J. Scranlin, 45, of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 23 for having an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge. A deputy made the attest at...
A formal arraignment for a Texas County murder suspect was postponed on Tuesday. Joshua Goodchild, 33, is charged with the March 28 murder of his sister-in-law, Nikki Goodchild, 31, and her home at Eunice. He was earlier indicted by a Texas County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary; and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.
A Licking man was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Houston area Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jessica D. York, 26, of Summersville, was driving southbound on Highway 63 four miles north of Houston when her 2012 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline, striking a 2019 Ford Edge driven by Steven W. McGuire, 55, of Licking, causing both vehicles to overturn.
A nine-year-old male was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Samuel R. Jordan, 40, of Salem, was driving southbound on Highway 17 when a westbound 2000 GMC Sierra driven by a 17-year-old from Eminence failed to yield, striking the 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jordan.
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •An officer responded on April 27 to a report of a woman attempting to pass counterfeit at Walmart. The officer made contact with the woman and she said her husband had recently sold a vehicle for cash...
A man from Mountain Grove faces drug charges following his arrest Sunday evening in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Stephen E. Plummer, 64, was arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana – 10 grams or less. He was taken to the Wright County Jail.
