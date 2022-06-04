ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira and Gerard Pique Confirm They Are to Separate

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
MUSIC
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Reuters#Colombian#Fc Barcelona#Pr
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shakira and Longtime Partner Gerard Pique Split After 12 Years Together

Going their separate ways. Shakira and her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, have split after 12 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating," Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, wrote in a joint statement to Reuters on Saturday, June 4. "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy." The […]
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah responds to direct transfer proposal from Barcelona president

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield. The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy