GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called for a fire at JBS on Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a release, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes from the time firefighters arrived. Crews battled the fire on the roof and near an auger that was thought to be the fire’s originator.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO